Police in Lee's Summit have released further details after gunfire erupted inside the newly opened TM Fieldhouse during a crowded youth party, causing panic among more than 100 attendees and prompting an urgent police response on Saturday evening, December 27.

Authorities confirmed the incident involved two suspects exchanging gunfire inside the gymnasium, narrowly avoiding injuries to dozens of teenagers present at the time.

What Happened Inside the TM Fieldhouse

Lee's Summit Police said officers were initially dispatched to TM Fieldhouse following reports of an active shooter. Upon arrival, officers quickly determined the situation did not involve a random attacker but a confrontation between two individuals attending an event inside the facility.

According to police, an argument between the two suspects escalated rapidly. Both individuals produced firearms and began shooting at each other inside the crowded gym. The venue was hosting a party when the gunfire broke out, causing attendees to flee in multiple directions as shots were fired indoors.

Suspects Identified as Investigation Continues

One of the suspects transported himself to a local hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after the shooting. Lee's Summit police confirmed that he was detained upon arrival. Investigators also shared that the second suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Detectives continued working late into the evening, processing the scene for physical evidence and interviewing witnesses. Police have not released the identities of either suspect and have not announced any charges as the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect who fled the TM Fieldhouse shooting to come forward as efforts to identify and locate him continue.

Teen Crowd Escapes Without Injury

Despite the chaos, police confirmed no bystanders were injured in the shooting. As cited by KCTV5, Sgt. Chris Depue of the Lee's Summit Police Department said more than 100 people were inside the building when gunfire erupted, many of them teenagers.

Officers credited the crowd's quick reaction for preventing further harm. Attendees immediately moved away from the gunfire and exited the building, avoiding what police said could have become a far more serious incident.

Police Praise Swift Evacuation

Sgt. Depue said the response from those inside the venue likely saved lives. He emphasised that large venues without secure rooms or lockable doors offer few safe places during a shooting.

'Kids here tonight obviously did awesome, you're gonna have to find your nearest exit and move away from it and keep running until you're safe,' Depue said. 'There is no safe place to hide inside of a large venue like that where you don't have the ability to lock doors or put other things between you and that violence and so everybody did the right thing and got out of that space as quickly as possible.'

TM Fieldhouse: A New Community Venue

The shooting has drawn attention to TM Fieldhouse, which opened in May 2025 and has quickly become a hub for youth sports and community events in Lee's Summit. The multi-sport complex features full-length basketball and volleyball courts, pickleball courts, a full-sized softball and baseball infield, and a golf simulator.

The facility is located on Hamblen Road just south of Bailey Road and frequently hosts large gatherings, including youth parties and sporting events.