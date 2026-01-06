Tom Brady and Alix Earle ignited the internet after being filmed dancing and chatting at a New Year's Eve party in St. Barths.

The brief flirty exchange between the 48-year-old NFL legend and the 25-year-old beauty influencer spread rapidly online, prompting dating rumours and a wave of jokes about their 23-year age gap. The TikTok star and the NFL icon laughed and touched each other, but insiders claim there was no hookup.

Fans use memes and mocking to focus on their age difference, and the online frenzy is heightened by Earle's recent breakup and Brady's past relationships.

St. Barths New Year's Encounter

Videos show Tom Brady and Alix Earle dancing intimately during the festivities at an elite New Year's Eve party in St. Barths, where they initially met. In an instant that went viral, Brady put his hand on Earle's back, and she leaned in to whisper in his ear.

The source claimed that it was the 'first time' the 25-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum and former football player had ever met. The exchange seemed playful, appropriate for the celebratory atmosphere of the well-known event.

'Tom and Alix talked, danced, and flirted on the dance floor, and that's where it ended. No hookup, no late-night rendezvous,' the source said.

The videos gained popularity on social media, turning casual conversations into immediate romantic rumours. Paparazzi and fan footage were guaranteed due to St. Barths' famous hotspot.

'Alix and Tom were together the entire night on New Year's Eve partying at a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew in St. Barths,' a source exclusively told Us Weekly. 'They met through mutual friends who were also in St. Barths and had an instant connection. There was a lot of chemistry between them.'

Age Gap Dominates Fan Reactions

The 23-year age gap between Brady and Earle sparked social media backlash, with many users making fun of the couple through memes and witty comments. Critics questioned compatibility and optics, highlighting the generational gap.

'She was 6 years old when he had his first son,' while another added, 'I wonder if she calls him daddy.'

Defenders dismissed age-gap preoccupation as irrelevant, arguing that consenting adults are free to socialise. The conversation emphasises the ongoing scrutiny of prominent age-disparate flirtations. Hashtags following the drama unfolded on social media.

Alix Earle's Recent Breakup

'Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June, and we haven't got to see each other that often,' Earle said in a December 2025 TikTok video. 'It's just been really difficult for me.'

She was left single after the split, ready for new romantic stories.

Earle's rapid transition to partying with Brady fuelled narratives of rebound energy. Every action she takes will garner a lot of attention due to her popularity as an influencer.

Fans saw her confident demeanour and interpreted the Brady exchange as a show of assertiveness following the separation. Amid rumours, Earle said nothing.

@alixearle There hasn’t felt like a right time or way to speak on this but I just wanted to sit and talk from the heart the best I can right now ♬ original sound - Alix Earle

Brady's Post-Divorce Dating Scene

Tom Brady has had romantic relationships with models, influencers, and athletes since divorcing Gisele Bündchen in 2022. Under intense public eyes, the seven-time Super Bowl champion navigates dating.

Both Brady and Earle have refrained from commenting on the rumours. Despite chemistry, sources underline that the interaction was platonic. Indeed, his next chapter continues to captivate the public.

Family Jokes Enter the Chat

With a light-hearted TikTok allusion to Brady, Alix Earle's father joined the frenzy, showing her family's casual engagement with the rumours.

'I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that,' Alix's dad said.

In the midst of viral storms, these reactions humanise influencers. The spotlight doesn't seem to affect Earle's network of supporters.

The wink emphasises the relationship between fame and familial dynamics. It provided edgier fan criticism with a healthy counterpoint.

It's unclear whether this dynamic will develop into something more profound or remain a New Year's Eve anecdote, but for now, it's more of a viral celebration photo than a verified romance.