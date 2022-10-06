Cristiano Ronaldo cannot escape the spotlight despite not playing regularly for Manchester United this season. The Portuguese superstar's lack of game time is getting as much attention as when he is on the pitch, and now, he is being blamed for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marital troubles. But why?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Brazilian fashion model are reportedly heading for divorce, with both seeking attorneys in recent days. The power couple, who have been married for 13 years, have been living separately for over a month after Bundchen left their family home in Tampa.

The feud between Bundchen and Brady is said to have escalated after the latter "unretired" from the NFL just 40 days after calling time on his illustrious career. The Brazilian wanted the seven-time Super Bowl champion to put football in the rearview mirror and be more present for his family.

According to The Sun, this is where Ronaldo comes in, as the report claims the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's longevity at the top of the game inspired Brady to make a comeback. The Portugal international, at 37-years-old, was Manchester United's top scorer last season, and is again nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Brady announced his retirement in February, and six weeks later was at Old Trafford for United's match against Tottenham Hotspur. The quarterback watched on as Ronaldo turned back the clock to score a hattrick and give the Red Devils a win over their top four rivals.

Following the game, Ronaldo met Brady on the Old Trafford pitch, and when the Portuguese asked the American about being done with football - he simply smiled. Less than 24 hours later, the former New England Patriots quarterback had announced his decision to rejoin the Buccaneers for a 23rd season in the NFL.

Brady's decision to unretire is said to have infuriated Bundchen, leading to the separation months later. The former Victoria's Secret angel spent a brief spell in their home in Costa Rica before returning to the United States, but continued living away from her husband of 13 years.

Bundchen has not been seen at any of the Buccaneers' games this season, while the kids were spotted at the team's first home game against the Green Bay Packers. As it stands, any chance of reconciliation seems to be over with reports stating that both are seeking attorneys to begin divorce proceedings.