It is a scenario that defies the typical logic of professional sport: a 44-year-old quarterback, who has not played a snap in nearly five years, is poised to start an NFL game this Sunday. The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves through the league this week by signing Philip Rivers to their practice squad, pulling the veteran out of a retirement that began in 2020.

While fans marvel at Rivers' return, the move has reignited a burning question regarding the greatest quarterback of all time. If Rivers can return at 44, why can Tom Brady return at 48? The seven-time Super Bowl champion has confirmed that while his body is willing, the NFL rulebook is not.

Who Is Philip Rivers, and Why Tom Brady Is Strictly Forbidden From Joining Him

During an interview with Colin Cowherd this week, Brady was asked a direct question: could he still 'generate drives' and help a franchise win if called upon today? The 48-year-old did not hesitate. 'Yes, I certainly could,' Brady insisted. 'I think the answer for me would be yes.'

However, despite his physical confidence, Brady's transition from the field to the owner's box has permanently closed the door on his playing career. When Brady first retired, a loophole existed that allowed a player to hold an ownership stake, provided they received approval from 24 of the 32 NFL owners.

Demolished Pathway

According to a report by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the league implemented a policy in 2023 stating that employees, including active players, cannot hold an ownership stake in a team.

Brady was officially approved as a minority owner of the Raiders in October 2024. 'I'm not allowed to anymore because I'm a minority owner of the Raiders, so I can't unretire,' Brady explained. Unless he sells his stake—a scenario he dismissed—the legend is grounded for good.

An Unprecedented Comeback for the 'Old Man' of the League

With Brady sidelined by bureaucracy, the spotlight shifts entirely to Rivers. The 44-year-old is now the oldest active player in the NFL, a title he took over just days after leaving his job as a high school coach.

His signing is a measure of the team's desperation. Rivers is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks because the Colts' current quarterback, rookie Riley Leonard, is managing a knee injury. With their playoff hopes on the line, the front office opted for a veteran with a high football IQ over an unproven backup.

Brady, who played until age 45, expressed admiration for his former rival's audacity. 'I'm very excited to watch Philip play,' Brady said. 'It speaks to how much he loves the game and really what he's able to do still.'

Brady noted that while physical skills diminish, the mental processing required to play quarterback never leaves. 'This game is about, for the quarterback, from the neck up,' Brady told Cowherd. 'That doesn't really go away. That's still up there.'

From High School Coach to NFL Starter

Rivers' journey back to the gridiron is one of the most unusual stories in modern sports history. Since retiring, he has spent five seasons as the head coach at St. Michael Catholic in Alabama. He found success there, compiling a 43-15 record and leading the team to a 13-1 season in 2025.

His return to the pros comes with a unique family dynamic that highlights his longevity. Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, share 10 children. His eldest daughter, Halle, was born in 2002 and is now 23 years old. This creates a bizarre statistical anomaly: Rivers has children older than some of his new teammates. Rookies Riley Leonard, JT Tuimoloau, and DJ Giddens are all younger than Rivers' eldest child.

Furthermore, Rivers returns to the field not just as a father but as a grandfather; Halle gave birth to her own child in 2024.

A Legacy of Grit

Those questioning whether Rivers can handle the physical toll need only look at his history. He is renowned for toughness, exemplified by his performance in the 2007 AFC Championship game.

In a legendary performance against the undefeated New England Patriots, Rivers played just six days after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. He limped through the contest, nearly leading the San Diego Chargers to victory in a 21-12 battle.

Now, nearly two decades later, he attempts to turn back the clock once more. While Brady jokes that it is 'ridiculous' for Rivers to unretire again, he admits that if anyone has the mental fortitude to pull off this shocker, it is his old adversary.