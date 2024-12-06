Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive and challenging forms of cancer, but with the right care, successful treatment is possible. The best hospitals for glioblastoma specialize in advanced neurosurgery, cutting-edge radiotherapy, and innovative therapies like electric field treatment and immunotherapy, offering the best chances for recovery.

Through Booking Health, patients can easily arrange appointments at these prestigious hospitals, where leading specialists provide personalized care.

Standard Treatment Methods Abroad

Treatment typically begins with neurosurgery. Complete tumour removal is crucial, as total resection provides significantly better survival outcomes and longer relapse-free periods. Complete tumour removal is complicated by the need to differentiate between normal and tumour tissue, which may appear identical with no clear boundaries. Surgeons cannot remove brain tissue with wide margins, as this would result in severe neurological deficits.

This challenge is addressed in developed countries using advanced diagnostic methods to determine tumour boundaries: MRI, PET, and intraoperative fluorescence diagnostics (metabolic navigation). This procedure involves surgeons using a dye that accumulates in cancer cells and illuminates them when viewed through an operating microscope. Doctors are more likely to achieve complete tumour removal using this precision technique.

Innovations In International Treatment

International neuro-oncology and radiology centres employ both standard and innovative methods that improve treatment outcomes or enhance therapy safety:

MRI-guided laser ablation replaces surgery for patients with contraindications to neurosurgical intervention and small tumours. A laser diode is inserted through a small skull opening to vaporise the cancer, offering minimal invasion and quick recovery. Alternating electric field therapy utilises the wearable Optune Gio device, which generates mild electric currents. Electrodes are attached to the head, and the battery is carried in a backpack. This therapy can be combined with chemotherapy for better outcomes or used as an alternative with fewer side effects. Targeted therapy primarily uses angiogenesis inhibitors for glioblastoma. These block the VEGF protein responsible for blood vessel growth, reducing tumour blood supply. This approach is efficient for recurrent glioblastoma. Proton therapy replaces conventional photon therapy when tumours are located near critical brain areas that cannot be damaged by radiation due to risks of severe neurological deficit or fatality. This treatment offers enhanced precision in radiation delivery. Dendritic cell treatment. While clinical trials continue, some hospitals already implemented this technique, as several research studies have shown increased survival rates. Patients receive personalised anti-cancer vaccines from their blood, activating anti-tumor immune responses. Stem cell transplant is currently available only through clinical trials. Stem cells are introduced into the brain or ventricles through surgically installed Ommaya reservoirs.

Where to Seek Treatment

Both adult and pediatric patients can receive brain tumour treatment abroad in multidisciplinary hospitals or specialised oncology and neurosurgery centres. Treatment appointments can be arranged through Booking Health. We select clinics with outstanding reputations and specialists focusing on glioblastoma treatment and achieving remarkable outcomes.

The most respected international centres feature: