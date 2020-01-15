For decades, UFO enthusiasts and hunters have been looking for answers related to the appearance of alien objects. The answers may lie in classified documents and videos related to a widely popular UFO encounter, but we may never know the truth.

According to New York Post report, The Department of Defence in the USA possesses highly classified documents containing a video and briefings related to the UFO encounter in 2004. The encounter involved several U.S. pilots stationed aboard the USS Nimitz and tic-tac-shaped alien object. It is said that the object was strangely dashing over the Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, an independent researcher Christian Lambright sent a request under Vice's Freedom of Information Act seeking truthful information about the incident. In response to the application, the US Navy has reportedly acknowledged the possession of information. The navy admitted the existence of two UFO videos detailing the incident from 2015 and one from 2004.

[The Navy] "discovered certain briefing slides that are classified TOP SECRET," the Navy said in the letter as quoted by NY Post. The statement further divulges that the release of this information can prove to be enormously disastrous.

"A review of these materials indicates that are currently and appropriate Marked and Classified TOP SECRET under Executive Order 13526 and the Original Classification Authority has determined that release of these materials would cause exceptionally grave damage to the National Security of the United States."

"We have also determined that ONI possesses a video classified SECRET that ONI is not the Original Classification Authority for," the navy added.

Nevertheless, the spokesperson did release a few harmless details about the video including the date and length of the video. The said video has supposedly been in circulation since 2007. However, the navy is determined to keep the information under the wraps and not release the video for now.