With summer fast approaching, Vietnam's tropical landscapes and hidden treasures make it an ideal destination for adventure-seeking travellers.

Beyond its breathtaking scenery, Vietnam's street food scene offers a culinary adventure like no other. More than just a feast for the senses, it's a reflection of the country's rich history, communal traditions, and remarkable culinary craftsmanship.

Dive into the iconic Pho, a soul-warming noodle soup with beef or chicken, or grab a Banh Mi, a crunchy sandwich bursting with fresh vegetables, meat, and pâté. Don't miss Bun Cha, Hanoi's beloved grilled pork with rice noodles and herbs, best enjoyed at bustling markets like Ben Thanh in Ho Chi Minh City or Dong Xuan in Hanoi.

But street food in Vietnam isn't limited to meals. It also encompasses a world of refreshing drinks, from Ca Phe Sua Da —Vietnamese iced coffee sweetened with condensed milk—to the regional specialty Ca Phe Muoi in Hue, a unique salt coffee that surprises with its rich, layered taste. Slow down, sit at a street stall, and let these flavours connect you to Vietnam's rich culinary heritage.

Explore Vietnam's Hidden Gems: Trending Tourist Spots

Beyond Vietnam's famed Ha Long Bay and Hoi An, lesser-known treasures await adventurous travellers.

The Ha Giang Loop in the north offers winding roads through misty mountains and ethnic villages, ideal for a motorbike journey into untouched beauty. This rugged loop is not just about the views; it's about connecting with the raw beauty of Vietnam's untouched landscapes.

Farther south, Phu Quoc, the 'Pearl Island,' rises as an eco-tourism hotspot in 2025, blending pristine beaches with sustainable luxury resorts. For a quieter Ha Long Bay alternative, Cat Ba Island and Lan Ha Bay deliver stunning limestone landscapes, kayaking, and wildlife in a serene, less crowded setting—perfect for immersive, responsible travel.

Embrace Vietnam's Growing Eco-tourism Trend: Sustainable Travel for a Greener Future

A 2022 survey revealed that over 80% of global tourists now prioritise sustainable travel practices. For travellers seeking sustainable adventures, Vietnam boasts several top eco-tourism spots. Pu Luong Nature Reserve is a haven for those looking to escape the urban grind, with its stunning rice terraces, hidden waterfalls, and traditional ethnic villages.

Another gem for eco-conscious travellers is Cuc Phuong National Park, Vietnam's oldest national park, renowned for its biodiversity and wildlife conservation efforts. Home to endangered species and vast tropical forests, the park serves as both a refuge for wildlife and an educational hub for sustainable tourism practices.

Fun and Adventure: Vietnam's Top Amusement Parks for Family Getaways

Leading the charge is VinWonders Phu Quoc, a sprawling entertainment complex on the country's largest island. As the biggest theme park in Vietnam, it promises something for everyone—from exhilarating rides and a sprawling water park to an immersive safari where visitors can see exotic wildlife up close.

Another standout is Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, home to the iconic Golden Bridge, a stunning architectural marvel perched high above the clouds. Visitors can reach the French-inspired village via one of the longest cable car rides in the world. Once at the top, the park offers an array of attractions, from alpine coasters to cultural performances, all set against the backdrop of European-style architecture.

Stay Connected with Nature and Wellness Retreats

Increasingly popular among travellers, yoga and meditation retreats can be found in the serene landscapes of Hoi An and Dalat. These picturesque locations, surrounded by lush greenery and peaceful rivers, provide the ideal backdrop for spiritual practice and relaxation.

Besides, Trung Nguyen's Thien coffee tours (Meditation coffee tour) in Buon Ma Thuot are quickly gaining traction as a unique wellness experience. Buon Ma Thuot, often referred to as Vietnam's coffee capital, is the birthplace of this innovative retreat. This fusion of wellness and cultural immersion is not to be missed by those looking to refresh their spirit in an authentic, nature-centred experience.

Health and Safety in Vietnam: Know Where to Go for Medical Help

When travelling, it's important to be prepared for health and safety needs. Vietnam is generally safe, but knowing where to get medical help is essential. A 2025 survey by Indochina Research- a leading market research in Southeast Asia highlights that Vinmec Healthcare System leads in brand awareness among foreigners living in Vietnam.

Vinmec has branches in key cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Can Tho. It offers world-class care, including checkups and emergency services. The hospital uses advanced technology and has highly trained doctors. What sets Vinmec apart is its accessibility—with English-speaking staff and 24/7 emergency care, travellers can easily seek help without language barriers.

For active travellers, a check-up before hiking or trekking ensures you're ready for the adventure.

Vietnam is an exciting destination in 2025, offering a mix of cultural experiences, culinary delights, and eco-tourism adventures. Whether you're savouring street food, exploring remote natural landscapes, or staying healthy with the help of Vinmec, Vietnam has something for every traveller.

About the author: Pan Singh is an India-based freelance journalist. She loves travelling around the world and covers news, reviews about travel & leisure across Asia.