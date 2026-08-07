The Tories vow to bar foreign nationals from benefiting from the government's social housing program, which Reform UK claims is just a copy of its policy. In banning foreigners from council houses, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said it will ensure that Britain stops being a 'cash machine for the world.'

Some 230,000 households will be affected by this move, according to the Conservatives. The housing will then be given to British families, and migrants will not be allowed to benefit from new housing tenancies.

Britons Must Be Priority in Housing

'Making Britain your home should be earned by working, paying tax and integrating,' said Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately. 'It should not come with a free ride on the benefits system... Labour has lost control of immigration and lost control of the welfare bill, and it is the British families picking up the bill and sitting on waiting lists.'

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Social media users agree that this should be the case. However, they wondered where this energy was when the Conservatives were in power for 14 years.

'Talk is ridiculously cheap. Funny, you'll do X, Y & Z. Where was this energy when you were in power?' an X user asked. Over on Reddit, another said: 'If only they'd had power over the last 15 years to implement this. Oh wait, they are just saying empty words when their actions prove otherwise.'

The social media users were referring to the Conservative Party's hold on 10 Downing Street from May 2010 to July 2024. Although they were in power, it was a revolving door of prime ministers: David Cameron (2010-2016), Theresa May (2016-2019), Boris Johnson (2019-2022), Liz Truss (2022) and Rishi Sunak (2022-2024).

Are Foreigners Really Benefiting from Social Housing?

The charitable organisation Crisis, which focuses on British homelessness, decries the right's social housing sentiments. Foreigners are not allowed to benefit from the government's social housing programme.

'Most foreign nationals simply cannot access social housing,' said Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis. 'Non-UK nationals living in the UK with temporary immigration statuses for work or to study are not eligible for social housing because they are subject to the 'No Recourse to Public Funds' condition, which means they can't access any benefits. People seeking asylum are not eligible for social housing either.'

When Downie made this statement, he was answering Reform UK leader, MP Nigel Farage, who wrote a blog about banning foreign nationals from living in social housing in June. Downie explained that there are requirements to getting council housing, one of which is the legal right to reside in the UK.

Between 2024 and 2025, 89% of the tenants of new government housing are UK nationals. If there is a housing crisis in the UK, Downie said it is not because of foreign nationals but the lack of infrastructure. 'Housing is one of the biggest issues facing this country because, over decades, we have failed to build enough genuinely affordable homes,' said Downie.

Competing on Immigration Rhetoric

Immigration and asylum are the UK's most important issue right now, according to the weekly YouGov tracker. As of 3 August, 48% of British adults think immigration and asylum is the country's most pressing matter, ahead of health (28%) and the environment (22%).

Both the Conservatives and Reform UK are vying to project the strongest anti-immigration stance, each seeking to appeal to right-leaning voters ahead of the next election.