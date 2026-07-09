On Wednesday, 8 July, the UK Government announced it is preparing to amend immigration law that has protected Rochdale grooming gang ringleader Shabir Ahmed from deportation after he served the minimum 14-year prison sentence for multiple child rape offences.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to introduce legislation to reform a loophole in the Immigration Act 1971 that protects certain long-term UK residents from deportation, even if they later lose their British citizenship. The change could affect Ahmed and two other convicted grooming gang ringleaders.

Mahmood is expected to announce on Monday that officials have found a way to close the loophole without affecting the rights of other Commonwealth citizens.

A Decision Stemmed From Public Outrage

Ahmed's release sparked widespread public outrage, with local residents, politicians and campaigners questioning how a convicted offender who had been stripped of his British citizenship could be released instead of being deported.

Residents of Rochdale also expressed fears following Ahmed's release. Ruby, who identified herself as one of Ahmed's victims, said: 'Even if he is not in those areas, he still knows people and could contact them, which makes me feel unsafe.'

A vigilante watch party was also deployed by Parents Against Grooming UK co-founder Billy Howarth. I want a security guard paid for by the Government outside their house until they feel safe. I believe they should have either manned security or a police officer outside their homes at all times,' said Howarth in an interview.

Additional pressure comes from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who urged the government to exhaust every legal avenue available to deport the 73-year-old gang ringleader.

Shabir Ahmed's Crimes

Ahmed was convicted of 30 offences, including sexual exploitation, rape and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child. His victims were reportedly as young as 13 and were specifically targeted because of their vulnerability.

At the time of writing, Ahmed has been released on licence and is subject to conditions including a ban on contacting children or his former victims, wearing a GPS tag and complying with a curfew.

A 50-Year-Old Loophole

The loophole protecting Ahmed and the other convicted grooming gang members stems from a provision in the Immigration Act 1971. It states that long-term UK residents who arrived before 1 January 1973 cannot be deported, even if their British citizenship is later revoked.

Because Ahmed entered Britain before that date, the Government has been unable to deport him despite his convictions for child sexual abuse.

Ministers have described the loophole as 'unintended,' and Mahmood has said the Government intends to close it without affecting the longstanding rights of other Commonwealth migrants, including members of the Windrush generation.

What Happens Next?

Because Ahmed previously renounced his Pakistani citizenship, Pakistan has reportedly resisted accepting his return, making any deportation more complicated even if Parliament approves the proposed legal changes. British officials are continuing diplomatic discussions.

If enacted, the reforms could pave the way for the Home Office to deport not only Ahmed but also other individuals who have lost their British citizenship while remaining protected under historic legislation.

For survivors and victims, the proposed changes could represent a long-awaited step towards justice.