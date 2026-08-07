Tensions over accommodating asylum seekers at a former military site have been growing in the Norfolk town of Thetford. The protests have since escalated into violence.

The unrest has resulted in police officers being injured and reports suggest that properties have also been damaged. Several arrests have been made after the demonstrations moved beyond the proposed accommodation site. Police confirmed that crowds targeted several residential properties rumoured to house asylum seekers, resulting in damage and threats to residents.

Here is a timeline of the key events behind the unrest.

June: RAF Barnham Plan Sparks Opposition

The controversy began after the Government announced plans to accommodate asylum seekers in RAF Barnham, near Thetford. The move came as part of government efforts to reduce its reliance on hotels for asylum accommodation. Local residents and politicians were quick to oppose the move and raised concerns over the potential impact on local services, infrastructure and the surrounding community.

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Towards the end of June, opposition grew during public meetings about the proposed asylum accommodation. The meetings were attended by many local residents, who voiced their concerns and put pressure on local politicians to oppose the plans.

July: Protests Continue

July saw the protests continue as locals carried out demonstrations outside the proposed RAF Barnham site. Campaigners maintained that the government should reconsider the plan. However, authorities maintained that the government wanted to reform the asylum accommodation system and was hence considering the proposed site. The protests remained largely focused on the proposed site.

4 August: Disorder Erupts in Thetford

The situation escalated in early August when protesters began gathering around residential properties in Thetford. Police said that the protesters attempted to enter homes believed to be connected to asylum accommodation.

Police received reports of criminal damage and threats and had to intervene. Police said several protesters had gathered outside properties and that officers were required to protect residents.

The unrest was a major escalation, with protesters moving from demonstrations at RAF Barnham to targeting individual homes.

5 August: Police Officers Injured

Unrest continued as protesters confronted police, with officers injured while responding to reports of disorder. Norfolk Police said that during the disturbances one officer was injured after being hit with a rock, another sustained a bite injury, and a third was spat on while attempting to protect residents from crowds trying to break into a home in the north of Thetford. All three officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

Norfolk Police subsequently announced additional measures to deal with the unrest and warned that violence, intimidation and criminal behaviour would not be tolerated. Several people were arrested in connection with the disorder.

6 August: Police Increase Presence

Norfolk Police increased their presence in Thetford as concerns grew about further violence. Officials were given additional powers to deal with public disorder, while residents were warned that further incidents could lead to more arrests. Police stressed that although locals had the right to protest peacefully, that does not give them the right to cause violence or criminal damage.

Why the Situation Escalated

The unrest stems from opposition to the Government's plans to accommodate asylum seekers at RAF Barnham. However, the recent disorder has gone beyond demonstrations at the proposed site. Police have had to respond to incidents involving residential properties believed to be connected to asylum accommodation.

The escalation has raised concerns about the safety of both residents and police officers. Local officials have urged people to express their opposition through peaceful protest rather than violence.

The Government's plans for asylum accommodation remain at the centre of the dispute. Tensions in Thetford could continue as authorities work to prevent further disorder. Norfolk Police is monitoring the situation and will take action against anyone involved in criminal behaviour.