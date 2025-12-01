A civil lawsuit has ignited a storm around Turning Point USA, alleging that a female staffer propositioned a male colleague for sex, and, when rebuffed, spiralled into what the complaint describes as an alleged kidnapping of his teenage daughter.

The case accuses TPUSA staffer and Avondale City Council member Jeannette Garcia of exploiting her professional authority by making explicit sexual propositions to a male employee she supervised, and later removing his 14-year-old daughter from their home under what the plaintiffs describe as 'false pretences' and 'manipulation'.

These claims, if proven, could raise profound questions about safeguarding and organisational governance within TPUSA at a moment when political youth groups are under heightened national scrutiny.

Sexual Harassment Allegations Erupt

The lawsuit, filed on 14 November 2025 under pseudonyms Father John Doe and Minor Jane Doe, claims that the incident occurred during a post-election celebration among staff of TPUSA at a restaurant in Goodyear, Phoenix suburb.

According to the court filing, the accused, Garcia, who at the time was also employed by TPUSA, approached the male employee she supervised and made repeated sexual advances.

She allegedly offered him employment with TPUSA in exchange for sex. He declined, telling the suit he 'repeatedly rebuffed' her overtures.

The plaintiff says that Garcia's behaviour deteriorated sharply after what he described as 'excessive consumption of alcohol'. Confronted by the advances and growing aggressiveness, he departed the event and headed home shortly after midnight.

Alleged Kidnapping of Teen Daughter

The suit alleges that when the father arrived home roughly 45 minutes later, his 14-year-old daughter was nowhere to be found.

According to the complaint, deputies from the county sheriff's office informed the father that his daughter was 'safe' and in the custody of Garcia. The man said the deputies claimed she was with her 'guardian' Garcia, but did not explain how she came to be there.

The father reportedly tried contacting both his daughter and Garcia multiple times without success. Finally, at about 02:20 a.m., Garcia allegedly answered and confirmed she had the girl.

The filing claims that Garcia, described as 'extremely intoxicated', along with two other adults, 'manipulated' the teenager into a car by telling her that her father had been drinking and might become violent. The complaint states the daughter was taken without permission or consent and remained in Garcia's care overnight, effectively amounting to false imprisonment.

The child was reportedly returned only the next day, after her grandmother called Garcia, from a number the councilwoman did not immediately recognise, and arranged to meet her at a restaurant to pick her up.

The lawsuit details emotional and psychological harm. The daughter was allegedly left 'depressed' and 'terrified' to leave her room, with a marked decline in academic performance and extracurricular participation.

Legal Claims and Background

Filed in the Maricopa County Superior Court, the lawsuit names Garcia, the deputised county officers allegedly involved, and even TPUSA-affiliated employees. The charges include sexual harassment, civil conspiracy, and false imprisonment.

To date, no criminal charges have been filed against Garcia. The case remains a civil complaint, and the plaintiffs are seeking damages, though the amount is not publicly disclosed in the filings.

The case underscores a troubling intersection between workplace misconduct and alleged abuse of authority for personal gain, in this case, a so-called 'job-for-sex' proposition by a supervisor.

Opponents of TPUSA argue the allegations cast a harsh light on the group's internal culture, particularly as the accused held both a political office and an influential role within a national political organisation.

Denial and the Wider Reputation Fallout

In a statement to local media, Garcia denied all allegations. She called them 'outrageous and false' and said she had 'never kidnapped anyone, never harmed anyone, and never solicited anything inappropriate'. She added that she was considering legal action against those she claims are defaming her.

TPUSA, which has previously been the subject of scrutiny for other controversies, has not issued any official statement referring to the lawsuit, nor confirmed whether she remains employed by the organisation. Media reached out to both organisation and the county sheriff's office, but this yielded no response.

The case provokes questions about potential complicity by law enforcement. The lawsuit claims the deputies present at the time either failed to act or facilitated the alleged removal of a minor from her home, a serious assertion that could trigger investigations beyond the civil domain.