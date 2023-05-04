Over the past few months, the demand for qualified IT professionals in the UK has soared.

This began with the COVID-19 Pandemic, where enforced lockdowns meant that working from home became the norm. Advanced IT software and digital workplaces consequently went from a luxury, to essential, for businesses.

Now, it is widely accepted that offering a consistent digital experience to employees is "crucial" for organisations. Currently, a reported 91 per cent of businesses are engaged in some form of digital initiative, and 87 per cent of senior business leaders say digitalisation is a priority, according to technology firm Gartner.

Another recent study even found that high-quality internet connectivity is "crucial" to providing consumers with the best possible experience.

It is clear that technology is now a key factor which underpins the success of a business.

Despite many employees now being told to return to the office, the demand for tech experts has continued to increase, due to developments in areas such as cybersecurity, cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain and automation.

Understanding these different technologies and successfully using them requires businesses to have up-to-date skills and knowledge which will enable them to develop, deploy, manage and support applications.

For example, recent, well-documented developments in AI and its potential uses and risks for businesses necessitate a demand for more staff expertise in this area.

However, the increased demand for IT professionals is not yet being matched by the available talent pool. Worldwide, there is a global talent shortage of around 40 million skilled workers.

Technology trends are making the biggest impact in this shortage, and areas like data analytics and web development will face the greatest need to fill positions over the next decade.

In a survey conducted by recruitment agency Hayes of 13,000 employers and workers in the UK, 1,400 of which were in tech, the recruitment and HR firm found 94 per cent faced a lack of talent last year, up from 89 per cent the year before.

Hays director James Hallahan, who specialises in technology, said: "Tech skills gaps are intensifying as we continue to see fewer young people engaging in tech careers each year."

He explained that due to the current shortage, organisations feel understaffed, leading to additional duties being left to skilled workers, creating burnout and a higher level of turnover than ever before.

Further research by digital consultancy firm Nash Squared revealed that over 68 per cent of businesses were being held back by a lack of tech skills, while HR solutions company Remote found businesses were looking for tech talent in other countries.

So what is causing this skill gap in such a crucial area for employers?

One possible reason is the failure of traditional education systems to produce highly-skilled IT workers.

Education is still predominantly based on a "factory" model of teaching and learning. This method of educating the masses was sufficient during the Industrial Era when a large base of factory workers was needed. However, in the age of automation and rapid technological change, this system can limit the potential of individual learners to cope with the future of work.

According to a McKinsey and Company report on the future of work, less well-educated workers are most likely to be displaced by automation as roles such as data entry operators, cashiers, telemarketers, and customer service representatives become obsolete.

In 2020, the World Economic Forum published a report by the Britannica Group (April stating how education was no longer fit for purpose due to its focus on IQ and the ability of learners to memorize information.

There is an expectation that these skills will become redundant as AI and automation become more dominant in the workplace.

A recent publication has even suggested UK businesses must now welcome AI into their workplaces as soon as possible.

To address this shift, children require a model of teaching that focuses on the development of their technical abilities in addition to social, emotional and communication skills. The core subjects of science, maths, and languages still hold much relevance but it is how these subjects are taught that will enable learners to meet future work challenges.

The current outdated and insufficient teaching system has led to some business leaders taking matters into their own hands.

42 London, a tuition-free coding school, aims to offer an innovative training program that equips individuals with the necessary skills for success in the digital age.

The program has abandoned traditional classroom methods - there are no teachers, instead, students engage in project-based learning, and peer-to-peer collaboration, with rigorous evaluation processes, including machine exams and peer assessments.

The new 'teach yourself' style academy is not the first of its kind. 42 London is the newest member of a network operating in 26 countries, with over 18,000 students and 47 campuses that have partnerships with companies, such as Microsoft, Google, PayPal, Dell, Airbus, Nokia, Telefonica, Deloitte, and Santander.

The network's first school, Ecole 42, was founded in 2013 and boasts a 100 per cent employment rate among its graduates. In 2022 it was ranked 8th in innovation in the prestigious Top 100 Global Ranking World Universities with Real Impact.

One ex-student described the learning experience at the centre as "unforgettable".

"I can say without a shadow of a doubt that I have never learnt as much and as quickly as I did here," she said.

As the demand for skilled IT workers continues to increase, the education system must evolve to match the needs of an increasingly digitalised world. In the meantime, expect to see the prominence and popularity of alternative schools grow at a rapid pace.