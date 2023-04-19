After being severely hit by a post-pandemic shock and high inflation, the tech sector has gone through massive layoffs for the past couple of years targeting both SME and Big Tech companies.

The pandemic triggered new consumer behaviours and habits due to social distancing which pushed most of them towards online services of all kinds.

Services such as food delivery, e-commerce or online streaming subscriptions then skyrocketed between 2019 and 2022, implying that tech companies need to hire more staff to keep up with the demand and increase their hiring rates.

A recent report published by USA Today revealed the sudden increase in demand the tech sector experienced during the fall of 2020, which led them to over-hire.

During this time tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and even Meta increased their hiring rates by 93 per cent, 53 per cent and 92 per cent respectively.

However, two years later those same companies have each cut down more than 10,000 jobs, furthermore, according to the tech sector layoffs tracking website Layoffs.fyi, 1,000 companies have laid off more than 265,000 people since 2022. We are now looking at 593 companies that have laid off more than 170,000 employees in 2023.

This year has seen 166,004 employees lose their job from over 553 tech companies, after the reported 265,000 employees laid in 2022.

Now more consumers are now going back to more traditional consuming habits by physically going shopping and returning to a more responsible and conservative consumption pattern.

Moreover, with inflation hitting the UK and energy costs increasing, consumers are setting their priorities straight and investing their money in essential daily items and mandatory payments.

This new consuming trend has been shown in the latest report on the UK Consumer Trends Index 2023 led by the software company Cheetah Digital, which has shown that 73 per cent of consumers in the UK are "very pessimistic" regarding the increasing cost of life and energy leading to 62 per cent of them making less impulsive purchases and 46 per cent relying on loyalty perks when making a purchase.

Most consumers are looking to make smarter purchases and are avoiding binge shopping or accumulating too many online subscriptions to prevent unneeded expenses.

Consequently, this new dynamic is harmful to the tech sector as there are fewer demands and thus less staff needed to achieve this level of demand, moreover, this means leaning towards a more qualitative approach with highly selected profiles to fulfil the current demand trend.

With the reduction in how consumers purchase goods and services from the tech sector, the industry as a whole is witnessing its annual revenue plummet due to this drastic change caused by inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Based on the 12-month drop in the Nasdaq, investors in the tech industry have lost roughly $7.4 trillion, with tech stocks falling by over 30% in 2022.

The recently updated report of the Robert Half Jobs Confidence Index (JCI) has shown that there are still over 55,000 unfilled job positions, with talent shortage still plaguing the industry.

Despite an annual decrease of 21.4 per cent concerning unfilled vacancies during quarter four in 2022, companies are still struggling to fill those positions with adequately skilled workers.

Although this seems to be a shocking revelation as it has expanded past the UK tech sector and into global companies, which is supposed to be in its prime growth, leading this phenomenon to start what some call a pre-pandemic.

In 2018, an Open University report stated that 97 per cent of organisations working in STEM and 96 per cent of finance companies have had difficulties hiring during the past year.

This national economic slowdown had cost over £2 billion, although the earning amount in the tech sector is far superior compared to the national average, with an annual salary of £62 billion. The multi-disciplined firm Bidwells had found that the STEM industry had the largest employment gap with 69.49 per cent more jobs than enrollment and hiring postgraduates studying related courses.

The candidates applying and customers overlooking the situation are thrown off by the lack of brand reliability which then triggers less outside investments and thus less incoming income.

Craig Freedberg, Regional Director of Technology at Robert Half, has stated that this slowdown in mass recruiting by global tech companies has pushed SMEs and start-ups to contemplate rebalancing with ongoing difficulties in sourcing and recruiting talents.

He also added that in the face of such an uncertain background, candidates with the right skill set are certainly in the driving seat, and employers are having to develop compelling attraction strategies.

Employers will have to go the extra mile and entice applying candidates with decent remuneration but they will also have to create a steady and reliable work environment for candidates to be genuine long-term assets.

Moreover, not only are those layoffs affecting e-commerce and online retail services in general, but this collapse in recruitment is also affecting the cybersecurity sector which could have greater consequences in the long run.

Early this year, three cybersecurity firms announced layoffs throughout the year. Sophos, Okta and more recently Secureworks have confirmed reducing their workforce.

Secureworks is planning a reduction of 9 per cent of its workforce, erasing around 200 jobs. Okta is planning on cutting its workforce by 5 per cent representing around 300 jobs and Sophos is planning up to a 10 per cent cut, with 450 jobs going away.

However, analysts and experts remain optimistic, saying few cybersecurity-targeted specialists have been impacted by the wave of layoffs.