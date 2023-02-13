High-quality internet connectivity is crucial to providing consumers with the best possible experience, according to a network service provider.

Nike Sacke, head of operations and presales at Comms365, claimed that strong, scalable internet connectivity should serve as the cornerstone of long-term strategy and operational planning for retailers.

Sacke highlighted how excellent customer service is crucial for retailers "to captivate both existing and prospective customers, and every component of the retail experience is dependent on a reliable internet connection".

According to the head of operations and presales at Comms365, in order to provide consumers with a seamless, high-quality shopping experience across all channels, connections must be constantly available with the necessary fast bandwidth to minimise latency and maintain smooth operation.

Sacke further added, "Internet connectivity has become even more crucial in light of emerging retail trends and new shopping environments."

Omnichannel and unified shopping experiences, where sales channels are supported by a single platform, are set to be 2023's biggest retail trends – with 90% of consumers now expecting brands to offer seamless experiences across their preferred online and in-store channels.

Although the next "peak shopping season" is not expected until later in the year, with Sacke suggesting it is important for retailers to prepare now.

He said, "Over the past couple of years especially, the retail industry has highlighted how quickly organisations need to be able to transform processes when faced with adversity. It is crucial that retailers have the right connectivity in place at all times of the year to meet both expected and unanticipated demand."

As retail experiences have become more technology-intensive,it is expected that new features such as facial scanning and immersive brand engagements will depend on the resiliency of internet quality.

Sacke described how even a slight reduction in connectivity would now have an impact on how quickly payments can be processed. A negative encounter could permanently impact the consumer's perception of the retailer's level of customer service and harm their brand reputation.

What is the best way for retailers to attain high-quality connectivity?

According to Sacke, a way for retailers to attain high quality connectivity is by relying on one connection, instead advocating for a bonded internet solution. This is because one connection coordinates every individual connection together into a single, aggregated pipe to deliver increased reliability.

He explained, "When wireless connections are combined with current fixed line resources, the solution becomes fully resilient, utilising wireless to improve bandwidth and performance, or as a failover in the event that the fixed connection fails, with the ability to automatically switch back to the fixed line when it is available."

The head of operations and presales at Comms365 believes that this will ensure business continuity by enabling services to continue with limited downtime, resulting in limited disruption to customer service teams.