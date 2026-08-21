An Australian family is left devastated following a police mix-up where they originally declared their missing teen was alive, only to retract and confirm her death moments later. A local TV station was covering the story when the family heard the news that the missing teen Lily Hooper was found. She had been missing for eight days after going on a hike in the Nattai National Park.

The family was seen hugging each other and smiling. Lily's father, Jim Hooper, made sure to bring her guitar and a pack of Tim Tams to welcome the 18-year-old back. Mother Kirrily Hooper said in the interview: 'Today is a good day. We're really excited.'

What Happened to Lily Hooper?

The men in the family even toasted the supposed good news with cans of beer. But the celebration ended abruptly when police confirmed Lily's body had been discovered off‑trail, a 'significant distance' from her car.

Lily, decribed as an experienced hiker, had left Oakdale, New South Wales (NSW) on 12 August, to go hiking. She never returned home that night, which alarmed the family. Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon admitted the blunder, 'Tragically, that miscommunication then led to deflation, and obviously, we know now, an impact on her family.'

Assistant Commissioner Joseph Cassar said the multi-agency search team was carrying handheld radios that had communication challenges because of the thick and dense terrain. According to experts, trees, leaves, and hills absorb and scatter radio waves, resulting in weakened and sometimes blocked signals.

Premier's Statement and Retraction

NSW Premier Chris Minns announced what was initially 'good news' during a live-streamed parliamentary budget estimates hearing. However, Minns had to retract the statement less than 30 minutes later.

'I'm also absolutely devastated and profoundly sorry that anything I said may have added to the grief that that family has gone through,' said Minns. He plans to meet with the Hooper family to apologise in person.

Police later issued their own apology. 'I unreservedly apologise for any additional trauma that may have caused Lily's family, and certainly for the embarrassment and confusion it caused,' Lanyon said.

'The miscommunication was obviously born out of elation that Lily had been found. Her condition at that time was understood to be such that searchers were relieved, and those at the command post were elated,' he also said.

Investigation Into Cause of Death

A police spokesperson said a post-mortem examination will be done to confirm Lily's cause of death. An internal investigation will also be done to understand what led to the miscommunication that occurred. Minns, for his part, will look into the protocol on how information is shared to and by the government agencies, down to the media and family members.

Nattai National Park, which is located about 80 kilmoteres (50 miles) from Sydney, is a popular area among experienced bushwalkers for its rugged terrain and giant sandstone cliffs. According to estimates, about 1,000 to 5,000 people visit the park every year. Harsh winds and cold temperatures have been reported in the park over the last few days.