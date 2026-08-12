Tasia Fortune's body was found hanging from a tree behind a vacant home in Jackson, Mississippi, on 3 August. The 29-year-old mother of four died under circumstances that remain unclear, with her cause of death yet to be determined more than a week later. Her family continues to mourn and search for answers, saying they do not believe she took her own life.

Fortune's mother, Christy Spivey, told a news outlet, 'She did not do this to herself. I know my daughter, and she did not do this to herself.'

At the time of writing, authorities have not determined whether Fortune's death was suspicious. A Jackson Police Department spokesperson provided no comment when asked about possible persons of interest.

A Loving and Joyful Woman

Tasia Fortune has been a Mississippi local for over 10 years. Spivey described her as a strong, loving, and joyful mother.

'Tasia was strong-minded; she was full of laughs and love; she had faith in God,' her mother said. 'She had so little and gave so much.'

Spivey also told reporters that she last saw Fortune on 26 July during a family reunion. She said Fortune 'appeared to be doing better emotionally than she had in some time.'

Relatives of Fortune were left devastated after the news, with them seeking answers about what happened between the reunion and the discovery of her body.

Her death has left relatives devastated, with loved ones now seeking answers about what happened during the days between her last known contact with family and the discovery of her body.

The Discovery of Tasia Fortune's Body

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Tasia Fortune's body was discovered by Jackson authorities after they responded to a property on 3 August. She was reportedly found hanging in the backyard of an abandoned home, with the Hinds County Coroner's Office later confirming her identity.

According to authorities, Fortune's body may have been at the location for several days before it was found. Currently, her body is being examined at the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office to establish the cause and manner of death.

At present, police have not publicly determined whether Fortune's death was a suicide or homicide, nor have they confirmed that foul play was involved.

Possible Person of Interest Found

Investigators have questioned a man who reportedly knew Fortune and had previously argued with her. The man, identified by local media as 65-year-old Terence Anderson, has denied any involvement in Fortune's death.

Anderson was taken into custody on an unrelated weapons charge after investigators interviewed him. He has not been charged in connection with Fortune's death, and authorities have not publicly identified him as a suspect in the case.

Latest String of 'Suicide' Among Black Citizens

Fortune's death has also drawn wider attention due to its similarities with previous black citizens found hanging from trees across the United States. Previous cases included Dennoriss Richardson, 39, in Alabama, Javion Magee, 21, in North Carolina, and Earl Smith, 58, in New York.

Although the circumstances of these deaths have varied, and authorities have not established a common connection between them, the cases have prompted renewed concerns because of America's history of racial lynching.