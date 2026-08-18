Hayden Panettiere died inside a South Carolina condominium where her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson had reportedly been staying, raising questions about the actress's final hours.



The 36-year-old Heroes and Nashville star was found unresponsive at an Airbnb inside the Judson Mill Lofts complex in Greenville on Sunday, 16 August. Emergency workers attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at 2.32pm.

Authorities have found no evidence of foul play or physical trauma. Police have not identified Hickerson as a suspect or suggested that he was involved in Panettiere's death. It also remains unclear whether he was inside the property when she became unresponsive.

Panettiere Found in Cardiac Arrest

Emergency services were called to the Greenville property at approximately 1.51pm following a report of an unresponsive woman in cardiac arrest.

Read more Hayden Panettiere Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest and Possible Overdose Revealed in 911 Call Hayden Panettiere Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest and Possible Overdose Revealed in 911 Call

Paramedics performed advanced life-support measures but were unable to revive Panettiere. An autopsy conducted the following day found no injuries that contributed to her death.

Emergency dispatch communications reportedly referred to a possible overdose, while naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, was found at the scene. The medication can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.

However, neither detail establishes how Panettiere died. Dispatch information is preliminary, and the presence of naloxone does not prove that opioids caused her cardiac arrest.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said the cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further investigation and laboratory testing.

Was Brian Hickerson at the Condo?

Panettiere had reportedly travelled from Los Angeles to South Carolina with Hickerson the day before her death. The pair stayed at an Airbnb within the Judson Mill Lofts development, according to accounts from people at the complex.

Witnesses reportedly did not see Panettiere leave the accommodation after arriving. Authorities have not released a complete timeline of her final hours.

Officials have also not confirmed whether Hickerson made the emergency call, discovered Panettiere or was present when first responders arrived.

The fact that he travelled with her or stayed at the same property does not establish any involvement in her death. Investigators have publicly stated that the case does not appear suspicious and that no foul play is suspected.

What Was Their Relationship Status?

Panettiere began dating Hickerson following the end of her engagement to former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2018.

Their relationship was marked by domestic violence cases. In 2021, Hickerson pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend and served time in jail.

Panettiere later reconnected with him after both pursued sobriety. She acknowledged that feelings remained between them but said she did not excuse his previous behaviour.

Their status remained difficult to define publicly. After they were photographed together in early 2026, Panettiere's representative said they were not romantically involved and remained friends.

Neither Hickerson nor his representative had publicly provided a detailed account of the weekend at the latest update.

Cause of Death Still Unknown

Panettiere had spoken openly about previous dependence on alcohol and opioids, as well as depression and postpartum mental-health difficulties.

Those disclosures should not be treated as proof of her cause of death. Toxicology testing can take several weeks, and the coroner has not confirmed that drugs or alcohol were responsible.

Panettiere's death was confirmed by her family, who remembered her as a joyful and powerful presence. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, and her parents.

Until the coroner completes the investigation, questions about who was inside the Greenville condo and what happened before the emergency call remain unanswered.