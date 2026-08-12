Jade McCaskie has been released on strict conditional bail while awaiting trial on a murder charge over the death of Nathan Hill, who fell from a Castle Hill apartment balcony in May.

The decision, made by the NSW Supreme Court after an earlier unsuccessful application, has put alleged Signal messages, CCTV material and claims about the meeting before Hill's death back into focus as the case progresses.

McCaskie, 34, had been held in custody since her arrest. She will now remain in the community under court-imposed conditions as the prosecution case against her and three co-accused continues.

Strict Bail Conditions Imposed

McCaskie must surrender her passport, report to police, avoid alcohol and drugs, and complete a 12-week rehabilitation programme. She is also required to comply with conditions designed to address concerns raised during her bail application.

The accused is staying with businessman Henry Go, 60, who provided a 100,000 Australian dollar surety (£52,155) for her release. Go has not been accused of involvement in Hill's death, and reports said McCaskie told him she was 'in trouble' after Hill died.

Alleged Signal Messages Raised in Court

Material raised during McCaskie's bail application included hundreds of pages of alleged Signal exchanges involving Hill, money, drugs and possible sex. The messages form part of the prosecution case that Hill was lured to a Crane Road apartment in Castle Hill before his fatal fall.

McCaskie allegedly sent Hill nude photographs and a 'hot' video while requesting money in the days before the meeting. One reported exchange included a request for 80 Australian dollars, while other messages allegedly referred to drugs and plans to meet.

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Claims Over Late-Night Meeting

Hill, 44, was allegedly asked to bring 'a litre or two' of liquid drugs, possibly GHB, to the Castle Hill address.

Prosecutors allege that the planned meeting was not a social encounter but part of a joint criminal enterprise involving drugs, cash and Hill's car.

CCTV footage is said to show Hill arriving at the apartment complex with a small satchel shortly after 2am on 17 May. Investigators believe the bag may have contained prohibited drugs, although that allegation remains to be tested in court.

CCTV Footage and Bin Room Allegations

McCaskie is alleged to have remained in the building's bin room while Hill was inside the flat, communicating with her co-accused through Signal. One message cited during her bail proceedings read: 'Just get him. I want the money. I'm taking all of it.'

Reports also allege that Hill fell from the balcony minutes after the messages were sent. The prosecution case is that he jumped while attempting to escape a confrontation inside the apartment.

Police Investigation Into Fatal Fall

Emergency services were called to Crane Road at about 2.40am after reports that a man had been heard shouting from a balcony. Paramedics found Hill seriously injured in a garden outside the apartment block, where he later died.

Police established Strike Force Sunbach and initially treated the death as suspicious. Superintendent Naomi Moore said Hill was 'so brutally assaulted that he took drastic action to try and save himself, but it unfortunately resulted in some catastrophic injuries to him.'

Murder Proceedings Continue

McCaskie and three men face murder charges over Hill's death, with prosecutors alleging they acted together in arranging the meeting and confronting Hill. The charges have not been tested at trial, and every defendant is entitled to contest the prosecution case.

The reported trial timetable indicates the case may not reach a jury until late 2027 or 2028. Until then, the alleged Signal messages, CCTV material and Hill's reported final account are expected to remain central to the ongoing proceedings.