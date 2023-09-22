British holidaymakers have received a massive boost regarding their travel plans to European Union (EU) member countries.

The electronic travel permit that will allow UK travellers to enter and travel around countries in the EU without a visa has been delayed again. British holidaymakers will not need to pay the new visa fee to enter 30+ EU countries until 2025 at the earliest.

The ETIAS, which stands for European Travel Information and Authorisation System, is an electronic pass that is linked to each individual's passport. The new scheme was initially set to come into effect this November. However, it was then postponed and it was announced that it would come into place in 2024.

However, the ETIAS has been delayed again and is due to go live only in May 2025, reported SchengenVisaInfo.com.

"We had initially hoped for the EES to become operational by the end of this year or, at the latest, the beginning of the next year. Due to unforeseen delays, it has become evident that this timeline is unattainable. As a result, the implementation of the ETIAS has been rescheduled to May 2025, with the possibility of further postponement", an EU official told SchengenVisaInfo.com.

Another EU border security system, the Entry /Exit System (EES) is an automated IT system. In the future, the ESS will register travellers from third countries each time they cross an EU external border. Alongside the ETIAS, the EES has also been continuously postponed.

"Both systems are deeply linked. Though the Entry/Exit can function properly without the ETIAS, it is impossible for the latter to become operational without the EES", the EU official added.

The fee for the ETIAS travel pass is £6 (€7). As per the official guidance, while some ETIAS applications may be processed in as quickly as 20 minutes, some may take longer, even up to 30 days. Therefore, it is important to apply for ETIAS travel authorisation well in advance of one's flights or train journey.

Once a person has applied, they will receive an email confirming their application which includes a unique ETIAS application number. A further email will be sent when their application has been processed. Also, if a traveller needs to provide any further documents, they will receive a notification for the same via email.

The ETIAS will be required for British Citizens, as well as for British nationals (Overseas), British Overseas Territories citizens (BOTC), British overseas citizens (BOC), British protected persons (BPP) and British subjects (BS).