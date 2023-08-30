A 30-day warning has been issued for travellers from the UK if they plan to visit Spain, Greece and other European countries. The new rule is set to come in place from next year.

The British travellers heading abroad for vacation or business trips will need the ETIAS pass to enter certain countries. However, one must be aware that the new travel permit will still not guarantee entry.

The ETIAS, which stands for European Travel Information and Authorisation System, is an electronic pass that is linked to each individual's passport. The new scheme was initially set to come into effect this November. However, it has been postponed and is now expected to start in 2024.

Fee for ETIAS travel pass

The fee for the ETIAS travel pass is £6 (€7). As per the official guidance, while some ETIAS applications may be processed as quickly as 20 minutes, some may take longer, even up to 30 days. Therefore, it is important to apply for ETIAS travel authorisation well in advance of one's flights or train journey.

Once a person has applied, they will receive an email confirming their application which includes a unique ETIAS application number. A further email will be sent when their application has been processed. Also, if a traveller needs to provide any further documents, they will receive a notification for the same via email.

Do all UK passport holders need an ETIAS?

ETIAS will be required for British Citizens, as well as for British nationals (Overseas) British Overseas Territories citizens (BOTC), British overseas citizens (BOC), British protected persons (BPP) and British subjects (BS), according to ETIAS' official website.

The summer travel season is the peak vacation time in Europe, with most UK travellers choosing to switch from their mainland for the sun, sand, sea and cheap hotel deals. The list of 30+ countries where the ETIAS scheme is set to come in place includes popular holiday hotspots such as Spain, Greece, and Italy. Next summer, anyone travelling from the UK to one of the countries listed in the ETIAS scheme without the additional travel pass will be turned back.

"With a valid ETIAS travel authorisation, you can enter the territory of these European countries as often as you want for short-term stays - normally for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. However, it does not guarantee entry. When you arrive, a border guard will ask to see your passport and other documents and verify that you meet the entry conditions," a European Union official said.