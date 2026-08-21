Travelodge chief executive Joanna Boydell has abruptly stepped down as the budget hotel chain continues to face scrutiny over its handling of a sexual assault in which staff gave a man a key card to a woman's room.

Boydell's departure comes after months of criticism over the December 2022 attack at a Travelodge in Maidenhead, Berkshire, and the company's initial response, which included offering the victim a £30 refund. Travelodge later apologised and acknowledged that the offer was inappropriate given the circumstances.

Chief financial officer Ray Reidy has taken over as interim chief executive.

Woman Attacked After Staff Handed Man Room Key

Kyran Smith sexually assaulted the woman after falsely telling reception staff that he was her boyfriend and obtaining a key card to her room.

Smith, who had attended the same party as the victim before the group returned to the hotel, was jailed for seven and a half years after being convicted of the attack.

The case subsequently raised serious questions about Travelodge's security procedures and how the company responded to reports of serious incidents.

Boydell previously said she had only become aware of the assault after Smith was jailed, more than three years after the attack. She later acknowledged that the incident should have been escalated internally and apologised for the company's handling of the case.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described the £30 refund initially offered by Travelodge as insulting.

Read more 'My Safe Place Disappeared': Woman Attacked After Travelodge Staff Gave Abuser Her Room Key 'My Safe Place Disappeared': Woman Attacked After Travelodge Staff Gave Abuser Her Room Key

Starmer Pressured Travelodge Over Cancelled Meeting

Political pressure intensified after Boydell cancelled a planned meeting with more than 20 MPs who wanted to discuss the attack and Travelodge's security procedures.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer subsequently wrote to Boydell, saying he was 'very concerned' about the cancellation and urging the company to 'seriously engage' with MPs over what he described as an 'utterly appalling' assault.

The survivor also criticised Boydell's decision not to attend, arguing that a chief executive had a responsibility to answer questions about how the company intended to improve guest safety.

Boydell later publicly apologised, saying she was 'genuinely sorry' for Travelodge's handling of the incident and understood why the victim felt insulted by the £30 offer.

Travelodge Overhauls Hotel Security

The case prompted Travelodge to review its safety procedures, with an independent review led by barrister Paul Greaney KC and an internal review also under way.

The company now requires explicit permission from guests before additional or replacement room keys are issued. Staff will also not confirm to third parties whether someone is staying at a Travelodge.

The chain has inspected rooms to ensure secondary locks are working and introduced training developed with expertise in violence against women and girls.

🚨BREAKING: Travelodge CEO Jo Boydell has resigned after MPs wanted to question her about a migrant who lied to get a key to a woman's room and went on to sexually assault her pic.twitter.com/XBSbGJ49rw — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) August 20, 2026

Who Is Joanna Boydell?

Boydell's departure ends a career of more than 13 years at Travelodge. According to her LinkedIn profile, she joined the company as chief financial officer in March 2013 and held the role for more than nine years before becoming chief executive in May 2022.

Before Travelodge, Boydell held senior finance positions at several major British companies. She served as finance director at camera retailer Jessops from 2011 to 2013 and director of finance at Mothercare from 2009 to 2011.

Earlier in her career, she held finance roles at Ladbrokes, LivingWell, Hilton Group and EMI. She began her career at accountancy firm Touche Ross, where she worked from 1990 to 1995.

Boydell also served as a non-executive director and audit committee chair at furniture retailer DFS between 2018 and 2025.

Her departure comes as Travelodge reported underlying earnings of £47.9 million for the first half of the year, up from £47.3 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 per cent to £491.3 million, although the company said profit growth remained constrained by 'significant cost pressures'.