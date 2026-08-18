More than 5,000 Ethiopian nationals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) now face possible deportation after a United States federal judge in Boston lifted a legal hold on plans to end their protection.

US District Judge Brian Murphy's ruling on Tuesday formally authorises the Trump administration to terminate the TPS programme for this group, exposing those without another lawful status to standard removal proceedings.

Strong Directives Issued To Ethiopian TPS Holders

This legal development stems from a protracted dispute over the termination of humanitarian immigration pathways. Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem previously determined that the Horn of Africa nation no longer met the statutory criteria required for an ongoing emergency TPS designation.

Kristi Noem initially scheduled the official termination of the programme to take effect on 13 February. However, Judge Murphy paused her directive by issuing an administrative stay on 8 April, which temporarily halted the agency from initiating deportation operations against the affected group.

Following the judicial order on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security moved to confirm that programme cancellations are now being enforced nationwide.

DHS General Counsel James Percival addressed the administration's legal victory on the social media platform X, stating: 'Judge Brian Murphy just lifted the stay of Ethiopia TPS termination. All TPS terminations are in effect!'

Current DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin also issued a directive to individuals impacted by the lifted stay. Mullin wrote that 'Temporary Protected Status is just that — temporary.'

He stated that individuals whose status has officially expired are now residing in the country illegally, saying that the affected nationals have only two options and directing them to 'leave immediately or be swiftly deported.'

🚨 BREAKING: A federal judge has just LIFTED the FINAL block on Trump’s termination of TPS for third world illegals, giving the green light to deport ETHIOPIANS



MAJOR WIN! 🔥



These people invaded our country EN MASSE, as captured by @AliBradleyTV, and they’re FINALLY on the… pic.twitter.com/Pa7DWaftEn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 18, 2026

Judicial Rulings Reshape TPS Protection

The Boston ruling aligns with recent judicial trends established within the higher levels of the American legal system. In June, the US Supreme Court issued decisions permitting the current administration to conclude similar protective designations for thousands of individuals from Haiti and Syria.

Other federal judges across various jurisdictions have recently allowed temporary protected status designations to lapse for nationals from South Sudan, Somalia and Myanmar. This marks a broader administrative process of ending long-term residency routes that began with short-term humanitarian crises abroad.

While the administrative stay blocking enforcement has been dissolved, the underlying legal challenge regarding the cancellation of the programme remains active. The plaintiffs in the Ethiopian case are still permitted to pursue their central claims that the government acted with racial or national origin animus when terminating the designations.

Because the federal government is now authorised to begin enforcement actions while the litigation continues, DHS field offices are cleared to process those now without status and initiate deportation proceedings for anyone who does not depart voluntarily.

As the legal proceedings advance, immigration advocates and members of the Ethiopian community are expected to monitor federal enforcement actions.

The eventual resolution of the plaintiffs' underlying claims will determine the long-term legality of the administration's policy, but for now thousands must navigate the immediate and practical consequences of their altered immigration status.