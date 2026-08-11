Two years ago, the former F1 driver tried to give away a pub, not sell it, title deeds and all, to the broadcaster. Coulthard made the revelation during a drive-along interview with broadcaster and former racing driver Jodie Kidd.

The former Red Bull driver had invested in The Brown Dog, a pub in Barnes, south-west London, alongside business partners George Glasgow Jr, chief executive of George Cleverley Shoes, and Sam Tidswell-Norrish, a founder member of the private equity firm Motive Partners. The pub, which first opened in 1898 as The Rose of Denmark, struggled to turn a profit despite the group's efforts to expand its food offering.

'I Will Give You the Pub' Coulthard's Straightforward Offer

Coulthard said he approached Clarkson directly with a proposal. 'I actually offered it to Jeremy Clarkson,' he explained. 'I said to Jeremy, I will give you the pub. It is yours, title deeds, but if and when you make money, you start cutting us in.'

The terms were straightforward: no upfront cost, full ownership transfer, with the only condition being a share of future profits if the business eventually succeeded.

The 100-Mile Problem Why Clarkson Walked Away

Clarkson turned the offer down, and according to Coulthard, the reasoning had nothing to do with cost or the terms attached. 'I think it was just too far from where he lives to make it sensible,' Coulthard said. 'It is a difficult business.'

Clarkson lives in the Cotswolds, considerably closer to Oxfordshire than to south-west London. For a business that depends heavily on regular, hands-on involvement, the distance between Clarkson's home and Barnes outweighed the appeal of acquiring a pub for nothing.

Clarkson's Alternative The Farmer's Dog, Minutes From Home

Rather than take on The Brown Dog, Clarkson pursued a pub venture closer to home. He purchased the former Windmill pub at Asthall Barrow roundabout, near Burford in Oxfordshire, and reopened it as The Farmer's Dog on 23 August 2024. The pub sits within easy reach of Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm, the setting for his Amazon Prime Video series Clarkson's Farm.

The Farmer's Dog also serves Hawkstone, the lager and cider brand Clarkson founded using barley sourced from British farms, including his own. Clarkson has previously said sales of Hawkstone are a significant factor in keeping the pub financially viable, describing it as central to avoiding what he called financial ruin at the venture.

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The Business Principle Behind Clarkson's Decision

Clarkson's reasoning reflects a well-documented issue in hospitality: absentee ownership. According to business analysts, this term describes a structure where an owner is not regularly present to oversee daily operations, and it is widely associated with higher failure rates in small businesses, including pubs and restaurants, where hands-on management often determines whether a venue survives.

This is apparently what caused The Brown Dog to struggle and what led Clarkson to turn down Coulthard's offer. Owning a pub too far from home to visit regularly would have placed Clarkson in the same absentee position that probably left The Brown Dog unprofitable under Coulthard and his partners, given that Coulthard lives in Monte Carlo.

Buying The Farmer's Dog instead, minutes from where he already spends most of his time, put Clarkson in a position to be a genuine owner-operator, the model most closely associated with pub profitability.

What Happens to Coulthard's Pub Now?

Coulthard's comments did not include an update on The Brown Dog's current ownership status or trading position. What is clear is that the pub remains under the ownership of Coulthard and his original business partners, following Clarkson's decision not to take up the offer made roughly two years ago.

The interview, first reported by Motorsport.com, offers a rare look at the informal, personal negotiations that sometimes take place between public figures pursuing ventures outside their primary careers. These conversations typically occur well away from the public eye until one of the parties chooses to share the story.