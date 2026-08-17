The defence in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial opened its case by calling former nursing colleague Margaret Hamp, whose testimony portrayed Clancy as a diligent nurse and attentive mother, offering jurors a contrasting picture to the prosecution's account of premeditated killings.

Hamp, who worked night shifts alongside Clancy at Massachusetts General Hospital, described her former co-worker as an exemplary nurse who would constantly watch baby monitor feeds of her children.

She recounted how Clancy once became so distressed over a crying infant on the monitor that she initiated a police wellness check when her husband failed to answer his mobile phone. Hamp recalled: 'Lindsay loved being a nurse, she was really good at being a nurse.'

Who Is Margaret Hamp?

Margaret Hamp is a professional nurse who worked alongside Lindsay Clancy on the labour and delivery unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Called to the witness stand by defence attorney Kevin Reddington as the first witness for the defence, Hamp was brought in to provide jurors with direct insight into Clancy's professional character, work ethic and demeanour before the deaths of her children.

Having shared demanding night shifts with Clancy, Hamp described her former colleague as a compassionate caregiver and a committed patient advocate who routinely shed tears during the deliveries of unfamiliar patients.

Outside of clinical duties on the hospital ward, Hamp said Clancy constantly monitored live camera feeds of her infants at home and recalled a mother who was highly attentive to her young family.

Hamp Recalls Clancy's Reaction to Yates Case

Read more Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: GoFundMe Hits $819K as Phone History Asks 'Can You Treat a Sociopath?' Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: GoFundMe Hits $819K as Phone History Asks 'Can You Treat a Sociopath?'

Hamp's testimony comes after prosecutors spent three weeks presenting nearly 70 witnesses to argue that Clancy premeditated the January 2023 strangulation of her three young children.

The Duxbury mother, who survived a subsequent suicide attempt that left her partially paralysed, has pleaded not guilty.

While the defence acknowledges she took the lives of Cora, Dawson and Callan, they argue she was legally insane and suffering from severe postpartum psychosis.

Taking the stand under questioning from Reddington, Hamp shared a memory that the defence introduced for the jury to consider. She testified about a time a pregnant patient arrived at the hospital ward experiencing severe suicidal ideation.

This incident prompted Hamp to mention Andrea Yates, the American woman who drowned her five children in 2001 and was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to Hamp, the conversation elicited a strong emotional reaction from her colleague. 'I explained Yates to her, and Lindsay cried and said, "How could a mother hurt her children?"' Hamp told the court.

The defence is using this interaction to highlight Clancy's stated views on harming children before what they say was a decline in her mental health. Hamp further described her as the type of nurse anyone would want caring for a loved one.

Complex Medical Evidence in the Trial

The trial has featured testimony regarding a woman experiencing a severe mental health crisis. Witnesses previously confirmed that Clancy voluntarily admitted herself to a psychiatric hospital and expressed fears about becoming addicted to her prescribed medications.

Her legal team argues she was severely overmedicated and affected by a disjointed healthcare system.

Retired Judge James Barretto commented on the unusual nature of the proceedings by noting how the same testimonies are being interpreted differently by opposing sides.

'One of the very unusual aspects of this case is that much of the evidence actually breaks both ways, much of it favors the prosecution and the very same evidence favors the defense,' Barretto observed.

Prosecutors maintain that Clancy planned the killings by sending her husband, Patrick Clancy, out for takeaway food and pharmacy medicine. Early in the trial, he described finding his children dead and discovering his wife in the snow outside their home.

He also testified that his wife called him about a week later, claiming she heard a male voice demanding she commit the acts before she lost her chance to act.