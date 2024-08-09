Hospitality professionals across the country are eagerly anticipating the return of three premier events under The Hospitality B2B Portfolio, featuring: Restaurant & Takeaway Innovation Expo, Street Food Business Expo, Responsible Packaging Expo, Café Business Expo, Hospitality Tech Expo and Hotel & Resort Innovation Expo.

These leading events, known for driving innovation within their respective sectors, will converge at ExCeL London on October 15 and 16, 2024

This year promises to be the most dynamic yet, with each expo showcasing a wealth of groundbreaking ideas, cutting-edge products, essential services, and more. Thousands of industry professionals—from venue owners and café executives to hotel operators—are expected to attend, eager to explore forward-thinking solutions designed to boost profits, attract and retain customers, and enhance overall business operations.

Event Highlights Across the Expos:

Innovative Exhibitors : Across the six co-located events, attendees can expect to engage with a diverse array of exhibitors at the forefront of hospitality. From sustainable packaging innovations and speciality beans to interior design brands and guest experience software, the exhibition floors will be packed with the latest products and services to give businesses a competitive edge.

: Across the six co-located events, attendees can expect to engage with a diverse array of exhibitors at the forefront of hospitality. From sustainable packaging innovations and speciality beans to interior design brands and guest experience software, the exhibition floors will be packed with the latest products and services to give businesses a competitive edge. Inspiring Speakers and Panels : Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders through keynote speeches, seminars, and panel discussions. Topics will include hot-button discussions like balancing profit with environmental care, mindful sourcing, technological trends, business growth strategies, marketing tactics, and more.

: Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders through keynote speeches, seminars, and panel discussions. Topics will include hot-button discussions like balancing profit with environmental care, mindful sourcing, technological trends, business growth strategies, marketing tactics, and more. Sustainability Trail : A carefully curated trail of exhibitors across all co-located events allows attendees to learn about the greenest suppliers and their uniquely sustainable solutions. With many hospitality customers caring more about sustainability than ever before, understanding the latest green techniques has become essential.

: A carefully curated trail of exhibitors across all co-located events allows attendees to learn about the greenest suppliers and their uniquely sustainable solutions. With many hospitality customers caring more about sustainability than ever before, understanding the latest green techniques has become essential. Awards : Each expo will hold an Awards ceremony, celebrating the year's most groundbreaking products and services. These awards recognise excellence and creativity and provide a glimpse into the industry's future.

: Each expo will hold an Awards ceremony, celebrating the year's most groundbreaking products and services. These awards recognise excellence and creativity and provide a glimpse into the industry's future. Networking Opportunities: The events provide numerous opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals, industry experts, and potential partners. Attendees can build valuable relationships, collaborations, and partnerships within a vibrant, relevant community.

Six distinct but connected events under The Hospitality B2B Portfolio make this the largest B2B event for the hospitality industry's growth. This convergence offers a comprehensive industry view, allowing attendees to explore diverse opportunities and insights under one roof.

These expos are seen as hubs for innovation, education, and collaboration, catering to seasoned industry veterans, newcomers eager to make their mark, and everyone in between. They offer the essential tools and connections to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Mark your calendars for October 15 and 16 at ExCeL London, and secure your FREE tickettoday to take advantage of the countless opportunities to elevate your business.