Miami restaurant owner Wilkinson Sejour has expressed deep regret over his decision to vote for Donald Trump after the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants stripped his 34-year-old business of its entire management team.

Speaking to the CBS Evening News, the founder of the iconic Chef Creole chain warned that severe staff shortages and heightened federal immigration enforcement will likely force the permanent closure of two out of his seven South Florida locations.

The crisis stems from a June Supreme Court ruling upholding the administration's authority to end humanitarian protection programs. That legal decision abruptly removed legal residency and work authorisations from nearly 400,000 individuals who had lived and worked lawfully in the United States for decades.

A 34-Year Hospitality Staple Faces Operational Collapse

For over three decades, Chef Creole has been a staple of the Miami culinary scene. Now, the 34-year-old enterprise is facing severe operational challenges as a direct result of federal immigration policy.

Sejour revealed in the interview that the sudden removal of TPS protections resulted in the immediate loss of his core leadership staff across all seven restaurant branches.

Finding qualified replacements for these leadership roles across seven sites presents a major logistical obstacle for the 34-year-old business. With key personnel stripped of their right to work, the daily operations have become unsustainable.

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'The end of TPS means for me that my future in the hospitality business is almost gonna be nonexistent,' Sejour said.

The physical reality of the new federal mandate was visible at his business when Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers recently conducted an arrest outside one of his restaurants, according to the CBS report.

Supreme Court Backs Trump Administration on Haiti and Syria

To fully grasp the predicament facing Florida business owners, one must look back to the legal battle that culminated in the highest court of the land.

The June Supreme Court case centred on whether former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem adhered to administrative law when she moved to terminate TPS designations for countries including Haiti and Syria.

The justices sided with the administration, concluding that the executive branch held the authority to revoke the status. This judgment effectively cleared the way for hundreds of thousands of established residents to lose their legal protections and work authorisations. Many of these individuals have spent decades building lives, paying taxes and managing businesses in America.

A Trump Vote Rooted in Business Turns to Deep Regret

Sejour noted that he cast his vote for the current administration expecting a business-friendly approach. Instead, the resulting immigration enforcement policies have severely impacted his workforce, leading him to regret his vote.

When asked what message he would deliver to the president if granted the opportunity to speak directly, the Miami chef did not focus on humanitarian appeals. Instead, his comments focused on his expectation of business-oriented policies.

'He sold to me that he is a businessman and that he would be making business decisions,' Sejour stated.

As federal enforcement initiatives proceed, Sejour's predicament underscores a mounting crisis across South Florida's hospitality sector. Independent business owners are increasingly forced to navigate sudden, catastrophic labour shortages while trying to preserve local institutions built over a lifetime.