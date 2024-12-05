Vietnam-based startup Tubudd has introduced Health Buddy, a service that connects foreigners with healthcare facilities across the country.

French expatriate Petit Redge, who has lived in Vietnam for four years, shared his experience: "I found Tubudd on Instagram, and my local buddy helped me with French and Vietnamese translation at the dentist. I was very satisfied. If I have health issues in the future, I'll use Tubudd again and recommend it to friends."

Established in 2017, Tubudd has grown into a versatile travel app, helping foreign tourists and expatriates connect with local guides. With over 1,000 language-fluent "buddies" available, users can filter options to find their ideal match.

Tubudd's Emergence Amid Favourable Vietnam Tourism Landscape

Unlike traditional intermediaries, Tubudd connects tourists directly with medical providers, offering detailed healthcare information on its website and social media.

Annie Vu, CEO of Tubudd, spent many years abroad and returned to Vietnam with a strong desire to contribute to the country's tourism industry. Over the past seven years, Tubudd has been committed to delivering authentic, immersive, and unforgettable experiences.

"Tubudd's vision now extends to promoting health tourism in Vietnam, showcasing the country's modern, high-quality, and affordable healthcare services to international visitors," Vu said.

Driven by the growing needs of expatriates like Redge, Vu saw the opportunity to expand Tubudd's services into the healthcare sector. "My goal was simple: to offer a seamless experience for foreigners navigating life in Vietnam, whether for travel or living long-term," she explained.

According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), global health tourism is expected to grow 21% between 2020 and 2025, outpacing all other sectors in the broader healthcare industry.

Vu Van Tuyen, CEO of Travelogy Vietnam - a leading travel agency in Vietnam, said: "In the past, tourists were primarily interested in accommodation and homestays, but there is now a growing trend towards health tourism. Vietnam is emerging as a destination offering medical and wellness services."

A report by the Department of Tourism of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City shows that Vietnam currently attracts 300,000 foreign visitors yearly for medical examination and treatment. Popular services include dental care, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular interventions, infertility treatments, and beauty services.

"International tourists visiting Vietnam may face health-related challenges, particularly those with pre-existing conditions or sensitivities to the local climate and food. Access to healthcare is another concern," Tuyen said.

To support foreign visitors, traditional travel companies often conduct surveys to gather feedback and preferences from tourists before their trip. Some other standard services are pre-trip consultation, travel insurance, and trained tour guides.

"However, there are still some gaps in providing practical support. Traditional travel insurance often lacks key services such as finding suitable healthcare facilities, especially in rural areas or when language barriers exist. It typically doesn't cover translation services. Emergency support, including coordinating urgent care and hospital transportation, is often not included. After-care is also not part of traditional insurance, leaving foreigners to manage follow-up care independently." he added.

Tuyen emphasised that building a digital business gives travel agencies a competitive edge, allowing them to bridge gaps and better meet customer demand. One of the popular and effective platforms today is Tubudd, a fast-growing traveltech startup with connections to global databases.

Overcoming The Covid-19 Pandemic

However, it wasn't just Tubudd's innovative services that gained recognition—it was their resilience and agility in navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic truly set them apart.

"When COVID-19 hit, we had to make some tough decisions. Instead of retreating, we saw an opportunity to innovate and build stronger connections with our users and partners," Vu recalled.

Tubudd's ability to pivot during the pandemic was key. "We leveraged the time during lockdown to strengthen the relationship with customers by truly helping them with their issues, even babysitting or dog walking," she added.

Today, Tubudd offers a range of services designed to meet the needs of foreigners, from curated itineraries to local guides.

Vu shared: "The company is also aligning with the burgeoning field of health tourism with its innovative Health Buddy service. Whether a wellness check-up, dental care, or more specialised medical services like IVF, Tubudd aims to provide a seamless and reliable experience for those looking to incorporate health-related services into their travel plans."

Tubudd has formed strategic partnerships with high-quality medical institutions across Vietnam. "These partnerships allow us to provide an integrated, reliable service for travellers and health service providers," she said.

Potential Traveltech Startup

Investors have also recognised Tubudd's potential. Ian Kim, an Investment Associate at TheVentures, a Korean fund that has invested in Tubudd since 2022, shared: "Tubudd's ability to adapt during and after the pandemic is what sets the company apart."

"Their resilience to adapt and innovate effectively under pressure is a testament to their leadership and vision. The travel industry has seen significant disruption, but Tubudd has demonstrated resilience, which is crucial in this sector," he said.

Kim further highlighted that few companies are integrating health services into the travel experience at this scale. Tubudd's Health Buddy service is an exciting addition to the market and offers substantial growth potential, particularly as medical tourism continues to grow globally.

Aiming for Sustainable Success

As the company looks to the future, CEO Vu is clear about the next steps for Tubudd.

"We have built a solid foundation for the company, and our internal ecosystem—ranging from local partnerships to advanced technology—will continue to support the growth of Health Buddy," she said. "Our focus is on expanding both our services and our customer base. We seek investment to scale our platform and bring innovative solutions to a broader audience."

As planned, Tubudd is raising more money for the next round to dominate the market share of the new product segment.

Looking beyond immediate growth, Annie Vu highlighted that Tubudd's vision for the future would be deeply intertwined with its commitment to the medical tourism sector. "Our mission is to create a comprehensive, trusted platform that caters to the healthcare needs of international travellers," Vu explained.

"We want to offer travellers a seamless way to access top-notch healthcare services while they explore Vietnam. Health Buddy will be at the centre of this vision, providing real-time support and recommendations for medical services nationwide."

