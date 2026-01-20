President Donald Trump's return to the White House has left a growing number of Americans grading his performance a middling C- and explaining that it reflects real strains on everyday life. Americans are sharply divided over Trump's first year back in office, but new polling shows that a significant share of adults judge his job performance as below satisfactory—and that sentiment links directly to the economy, everyday costs and a sense of misplaced priorities.

A January 2026 poll found that roughly four in 10 adults approve of Trump's job performance after 365 days back in the presidency — about 40 per cent overall — a number that has barely shifted since he took office in January 2025. Yet beneath this headline figure lies a more telling story: most Americans say Trump's leadership has not eased the cost of living, and that his focus on foreign policy and immigration comes at the expense of pressing domestic concerns.

A C- Grade on Performance

In poll after poll, Americans cast a harsh eye on Trump's first year. Only 37 per cent of U.S. adults approve of how he is handling the economy, despite his repeated claims that 'the Trump economic boom has officially begun.'

Notably, about six in 10 respondents said the president's policies had done more to hurt the cost of living than help it, whilst just around two in 10 said they had helped. This consensus is emerging even in a broader context where Trump and allies tout strong GDP growth or low inflation at times. Yet many Americans feel their personal budgets are squeezed by higher everyday expenses and stubborn price rises at grocery stores, petrol pumps, and rent.

When people are asked how to rate a president's performance, their answer often boils down to how they see their own lives improving or declining — and on that measure, many feel shortchanged.

Economy at the Heart of Dissatisfaction

For average US households, the economy is not simply an abstract measure of growth. It is the price of goods at checkout, the size of mortgage payments, and disposable income at month's end. Whilst the White House has pointed to selective data to argue economic resilience or progress, many voters do not feel those benefits.

Inflation, housing costs, and the price of essentials remain front-of-mind issues for families. In this climate, the C- grade resonates as a reflection of frustration more than admiration. A substantial share of Americans say Trump's policies have actually made living costs worse—a key reason why his overall job approval remains stubbornly weak.

Immigration and Priorities: A Shifting Landscape

Trump campaigned heavily on immigration, yet his approval on that issue has declined since he took office. Just 38 per cent of adults approve of his handling of immigration, down sharply from earlier in his second term.

Critics argue that controversial enforcement actions and headline-grabbing crackdowns have not translated into broad public satisfaction, and that many Americans feel such debates distract from more urgent challenges at home, like inflation and healthcare. Indeed, whilst some still commend hard-line policies, many others believe the balance of priorities is off — a key reason why about half of US adults feel Trump is focusing on the wrong priorities one year in.

Foreign Policy Focus Also Draws Ire

Part of Trump's agenda has involved an expanded foreign policy footprint, including military and diplomatic actions abroad. Polling suggests a majority of Americans disapprove of his approach, with around six in 10 respondents critical of his handling of foreign affairs.

These views are striking given Trump's signature 'America First' brand. Many voters who backed him on that platform believed his focus would centre on domestic issues. Instead, persistent attention to global strategy has left some supporters perplexed and others dissatisfied.

What Lies Ahead

The C- rating reflects a broader sense of unmet expectations—an economy still burdened by high costs of living, a political agenda that seems distant from household priorities, and a national dialogue that feels increasingly divided. For middle-class families, retirees on fixed incomes, and young workers trying to buy homes, Trump's first year has been one of uncertainty as much as change.

Whether presidents win or lose on opinion often comes down to a question of resonance: do people feel better off than they did a year ago? For a substantial share of Americans, the answer remains uncertain. As Trump enters his second year, the challenge will be whether he can shift these perceptions or whether the C- grade hardens into a more permanent judgement that could shape both his legacy and the 2026 midterm elections.