President Donald Trump has drawn criticism online after boasting about his support among Christian voters during a campaign rally in Park City, Kansas, on Monday, 19 October.

One X commenter reportedly accused him of disrespecting believers, writing, 'This guy spits in the face of Christians!'

Trump made the remarks while campaigning for Republican Senator Roger Marshall ahead of the 3 November US midterm elections.

Marshall faces a competitive challenge from Democrat Adam Hamilton, a United Methodist pastor, as Republicans seek to retain control of the Senate.

Trump's Christianity Remarks Spark Online Criticism

Speaking to supporters at Heartland Credit Union Arena, Trump highlighted his standing among religious voters, declaring, 'I have the all-time, in history, Christian vote.' He also said, 'I know more than anybody,' after referring to his support among evangelical and Christian voters.

The president did not provide voting figures to substantiate his claim of historically high Christian support. The speech transcript also does not establish that he was claiming to know more about Christian teachings than anybody else.

Trump then recounted remarks he attributed to an unnamed pastor from Dallas, Texas. According to the president, the pastor acknowledged that Trump might not read the Bible as frequently as others or know every passage, but praised his leadership and predicted that he would guide Christianity into a period of significant change.

The prediction was presented as the pastor's assessment rather than Trump's own original declaration. Trump subsequently said the pastor had turned out to be right, although he did not identify the religious leader or provide independent confirmation of the conversation.

The remarks drew criticism in social media reactions quoted by Dagens.com. One X user reportedly wrote, 'This guy spits in the face of Christians!,' accusing the president of showing disrespect towards the religious community whose support he frequently highlights.

Other reported reactions were similarly critical. One commenter described Trump as 'delusional', while another declared, 'Just this comment alone should get him impeached.'

The comments reflect criticism from individual social media users rather than an established consensus among Christian voters. Dagens.com did not identify the accounts behind the quoted reactions.

The publication also cited criticism of Trump's wider political record, including his administration's spending priorities. However, those accusations were separate from the immediate controversy over his religious remarks and were not independently substantiated in the report.

No response from Trump's representatives or a named Christian organisation was included in Dagens.com's account. The available reporting also does not establish how widely the criticism circulated or whether it influenced voters' perceptions of the president.

Trump's Christianity Remarks Come Amid Competitive Kansas Senate Race

The religious comments came during a campaign appearance intended to strengthen Republican support in Kansas, where Marshall is seeking another Senate term. His Democratic challenger, Hamilton, is a prominent United Methodist pastor who has campaigned on concerns about household costs, healthcare and political divisions.

Hamilton's religious background adds context to Trump's references to Christian voters during the rally. However, there is no verified evidence linking the reported X criticism to Hamilton's campaign or suggesting that the comments represent the views of his supporters.

Kansas has traditionally favoured Republicans in presidential elections. According to the Associated Press, Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the state by approximately 16 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

Despite that margin, the Senate contest has become competitive. The RealClearPolling average covering surveys conducted between 8 September and 14 October placed Marshall at 46.0 per cent and Hamilton at 45.7 per cent, a difference of just 0.3 percentage points.

The close polling has attracted attention because Democrats have not won a US Senate election in Kansas since 1932. George McGill was the last Democrat elected to the chamber from the state, winning re-election 94 years ago.

Economic concerns have also influenced the campaign. Reuters reported that rising fuel and agricultural costs have become important issues for Kansas voters, particularly in rural communities facing financial pressure.

Trump's appearance formed part of a wider campaign effort to mobilise Republican voters ahead of the midterms. He is also scheduled to visit Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, 22 October, as the party campaigns in states with competitive elections.

While the Kansas rally highlighted Trump's continued emphasis on Christian voter support, the reported online criticism focused on his language about religion and leadership.

Whether those reactions will have any measurable political impact remains unclear, with no polling or other evidence establishing a connection between the comments and voter intentions.