US President Donald Trump has made a startling admission about his faith and future, revealing uncertainty about whether he will go to heaven. The confession, resurfacing from an older interview aboard Air Force One, has reignited conversations about his health and state of mind.

When asked about religion and redemption, the President bluntly said he didn't believe there was 'anything' that could get him into heaven. 'I really don't. I think I'm maybe not heaven-bound', he remarked. 'I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people.'

The statement, initially brushed off by supporters, has recently drawn renewed attention as experts raise alarms about Trump's health. Concerns are mounting over visible changes in his behaviour, speech, and physical condition.

Trump Insists He Was Only 'Being Funny'

When asked to clarify his comment in a recent sit-down interview, Trump dismissed the interpretation, saying the New York Times took his remarks out of context. He insisted he was joking and accused the media of twisting his words.

'You know, it's bad for a politician to be sarcastic', Trump said. 'I said, "You know, I'm never gonna make it to heaven... I don't think I can make it. I don't think I qualify"'.

He went on to explain that he was 'kidding' and 'having fun', saying he never meant to make a serious statement about his faith. 'But the Times did a story. A little guy named Peter Baker. Peter Baker, who is the sycophant to Obama', he added, taking aim at the journalist.

'He wrote the Obama book, like, Obama was a good president. He was one of the worst. Biden was the worst. Obama was top three or four.'

Trump later said he understood how his humour could be misread. 'I said to a group of people – a large group – I said, "I don't know if I'm gonna make it. I'm not so sure. But I'm gonna fight." I was having fun. And they made it serious.'

He concluded that his words were taken out of proportion. 'You can't be sarcastic as a politician. Or have fun. But I don't regret it. I don't regret it.'

The comments, however, have resurfaced amid renewed focus on his mental health, raising questions about whether his remarks stem from humour or confusion.

'Signs of Dementia': Alleged Reason Behind Trump's Statements and Memory Lapses

Dr John Gartner, co-host of the Shrinking Trump podcast, has claimed that Trump shows a 'massive increase' in clinical signs of dementia. Speaking on The Daily Beast podcast, Gartner pointed to the President's rambling speech, confusion, and memory lapses as symptoms of cognitive decline.

He further suggested these issues have intensified Trump's 'grandiosity' and 'paranoia'. The allegations have amplified public concern about Trump's readiness for another term.

Observers have also noted Trump's physical changes, particularly the recurring bruises on his right hand. Recent appearances have shown him hiding his hand during speeches or covering it with makeup.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the matter, saying, 'This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen'.

In July, Leavitt brushed off earlier worries about Trump's bruises. 'President Trump is a man of the people', she said. 'He meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.'

Despite repeated denials, experts and critics continue to raise red flags. Trump's heaven comments, whether made in jest or confusion, have once again placed his health under the spotlight as speculation grows about his fitness for leadership.