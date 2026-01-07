In a world where political endurance is often measured by the sharpness of a candidate's tongue, the question of mental agility has moved from the doctor's surgery to the very centre of the global stage. Donald Trump, never one to shy away from a public boast, has once again thrust the issue of neurological health into the spotlight.

During a recent press conference on Jan. 6, 2026 — held at the recently rebranded 'Trump Kennedy Center' — the 79-year-old president didn't just defend his own mental fitness; he turned the requirement for cognitive testing into a political ultimatum for his rivals.

For the third time, Trump claimed to have 'aced' a cognitive exam, an achievement he believes sets him apart from every predecessor to inhabit the Oval Office. 'We should give everyone these competency tests. These cognitive tests. I'm the only president that went for cognitive tests,' he declared to the assembled press, framing his medical history as a badge of superior intelligence.

The president, who will turn 80 in June 2026, reportedly entered the race into his second term following a staggering victory in every swing state, yet he continues to fixate on proving his mental dominance over a 'stupid' or 'incompetent' political class.

The New Political Weapon of Donald Trump

The president's rhetoric has moved beyond mere self-defence; he is now calling for a fundamental change in how the United States vets its leaders. Trump suggested that the process should be far more rigorous, and essentially compulsory, for those at the top of the executive branch.

'I think every president and vice president should be forced to take cognitive exams and mental tests. Like, are they intelligent?' he wondered aloud, before turning his gaze toward his political opponents. He further argued that few people, including those working at The New York Times, would be able to perform well on such an examination.

He was quick to name names, questioning the mental capacity of prominent Democrats. 'Do you think Walz could pass a cognitive test? Do you think Kamala could? I don't think Gavin could,' he said, referring to Tim Walz, Kamala Harris and the California Governor Gavin Newsom. His critique of Newsom was particularly biting, though characteristically discursive. 'He's got a good line of c---.

But other than that, he couldn't pass,' Trump remarked, before launching into a critique of California's water and fire management policies. Specifically, he accused Newsom of refusing to sign a 'water restoration declaration' to protect a 'worthless' fish called a smelt, claiming this prevented millions of gallons of water from the North from extinguishing apocalyptic blazes.

Why Critics Are Skeptical of Trump and His Results

Even though the president keeps saying he's in 'perfect health', his public focus on these tests has led to a lot of online criticism and doubt. People on social media sites like X didn't really admire it; they were more ironic about it. One viewer said that saying you are the only president to take these tests is 'not a flex, it's an admission of dementia'.

Another commentator raised a logical concern: 'The bigger question is, why do they keep having him retake these tests?' Psychologists have noted that while a single screen like the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) is standard for those over 65, taking it three times is more characteristic of monitoring a decline than a routine physical.

The narrative of Trump's health is further complicated by visible physical markers that have sparked concern over the past year. He has been spotted on several occasions with bandaged or bruised hands and swollen ankles. While theorists have run wild with health speculations, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has remained firm on the official explanation.

She attributes the 'black and blue' marks to 'frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin', a defence that does little to quiet the murmurs in Washington. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump himself admitted to taking a daily dose of 325mg of aspirin — four times the physician-recommended 81mg — because he wants 'nice, thin blood' and is 'superstitious'.

Trump remains undeterred by the noise. On Jan. 2, he took to Truth Social to reinforce the White House doctor's findings. 'The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination,' he posted.

He also confirmed that he recently underwent advanced imaging, clarified as a CT scan rather than an MRI, as part of an 'ongoing health maintenance plan' to rule out cardiovascular issues. As he approaches his 80s, the debate over whether the leader of the free world should be 'forced' to prove his sanity continues to simmer, with Trump himself leading the charge.