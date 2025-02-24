Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on MSNBC host Joy Reid following the cancellation of her primetime show, The ReidOut, branding her a 'mentally obnoxious racist' and 'one of the least talented people in television'.

The former president took to Truth Social to celebrate the downfall of Reid's show, while also demanding that MSNBC pay 'vast sums of money' for what he claims is the network's damage to the country. The cancellation comes amid plummeting ratings at MSNBC, which has been struggling to compete in the cable news landscape, according to the Daily Mail.

Trump's Blistering Criticism of MSNBC and Joy Reid

Trump wasted no time in lambasting MSNBC, taking aim at Brian Roberts, the CEO of its parent company Comcast, whom he mockingly referred to as the 'Lowlife Chairman of Concast'.

'Finally, the owner of ratings-challenged NBC and MSDNC has gotten the nerve to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid,' Trump wrote on Truth Social. 'Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been canned long ago, along with everyone else who works there.'

The former president also took shots at MSNBC hosts Al Sharpton and Rachel Maddow, claiming that Maddow 'rarely shows up because she knows there's nobody watching'. He went on to accuse MSNBC of being 'nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party', insisting the network should be held financially accountable for its actions, per Daily Mail.

MSNBC Staff Left Furious Over Reid's Abrupt Dismissal

The decision to cancel The ReidOut has left MSNBC staffers reeling, with reports emerging that employees only learned of the show's fate after it was leaked to the media.

According to reports, MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler quickly called a virtual meeting to address the fallout. However, insiders revealed that staff were left angered and disheartened after being informed that the entire team had been laid off.

'For those who have worked on The ReidOut, the meeting drove home a difficult reality: their show is over, and their future at the progressive network is uncertain,' a source said. Kutler attempted to reassure staff by pointing to 100 job openings within MSNBC but confirmed they would only receive severance pay until April.

One employee reportedly voiced their frustration, saying: 'This is a terrible, terrible way to learn about our fate.'

Reid's Ratings Decline and MSNBC's Struggles

Reid's departure comes as MSNBC grapples with a ratings freefall, recording its worst-ever January performance in the highly coveted 25-54 demographic, a key audience for advertisers. In primetime, MSNBC saw a staggering 41% decline compared to the previous year.

The network has been struggling to retain viewers as Fox News continues to dominate, while CNN has also seen a significant drop in its audience. MSNBC has made several programming shake-ups in an attempt to reverse its fortunes, including reinstating Rachel Maddow's five-night-a-week schedule in the hopes of bolstering its evening lineup, according to Daily Mail.

Reid's Controversial History and Conspiracy Theories

Joy Reid has frequently been criticised for her divisive rhetoric and controversial statements. Following an assassination attempt on Trump last summer, Reid was accused of spreading conspiracy theories, implying that the event may have been staged.

'We still don't know for sure whether Donald Trump was hit by a bullet,' she speculated on air. 'We know almost nothing.'

Reid has also come under fire for past homophobic blog posts, which she initially claimed were fabricated by hackers. She later admitted that there was no evidence of a hack but refused to take full responsibility for the comments.

In another viral moment, Reid slammed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his decision to scale back Facebook's fact-checking programmes, bizarrely claiming that 'conservatives only get fact-checked because they spread misinformation'.

MSNBC's Legal Woes and Future Uncertainty

MSNBC's troubles extend beyond its ratings slump. The network recently agreed to settle a £24 million ($30 million) defamation lawsuit filed by Dr Mahendra Amin, a Georgia-based gynaecologist who was falsely accused of performing 'mass hysterectomies' on ICE detainees. The accusations, amplified by MSNBC personalities such as Rachel Maddow, later turned out to be false, prompting the massive payout, as reported by Daily Mail.

With Reid's departure and the network's ongoing challenges, MSNBC is scrambling to reinvent itself in a fiercely competitive media landscape. The network has announced that Symone Sanders Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele will co-host a new panel show to replace The ReidOut.

Despite her abrupt exit, Reid remains a vocal critic of Trump and his administration. However, with her influence waning and her show now cancelled, it remains to be seen whether she will secure another prominent role in the world of television.

As for Trump, his attacks on the mainstream media show no sign of slowing down, with MSNBC and its hosts remaining frequent targets of his ire. Whether MSNBC's latest shake-up will be enough to reverse its fortunes is yet to be seen, but one thing is certain: the battle between Trump and the liberal media is far from over.