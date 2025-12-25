Christmas Day 2025 witnessed a stark divergence in tone between two of the United States' most prominent political figures, with President Donald Trump's provocative holiday message drawing widespread backlash and former President Joe Biden offering a markedly serene greeting to the nation.

Trump's Christmas Eve post on the social platform Truth Social, in which he greeted 'all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country,' ignited immediate controversy across political and social media spectrums.

The incendiary characterisation of ideological opponents drew particular ire from commentators who argued that a holiday greeting ought to transcend partisan antagonism, especially on a day celebrated by millions of Christians and non-Christian alike.

A NORAD Tradition Marred By Controversy

Earlier on Christmas Eve, Trump participated in the long-standing North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa tracker calls, a festive tradition in which children call in to ask about Santa's global route.

Trump, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, spoke with young callers and joked about ensuring a 'bad Santa' was not 'infiltrating' the United States.

While the NORAD calls were described by some observers as light-hearted and jovial, the satirical element of Trump's comments about coal, telling one child that 'clean, beautiful coal' was acceptable, added to the unusual tone of the day's engagements.

Biden Offers Joyful, Peace-Focused Holiday Message

In sharp contrast to Trump's combative tone, former President Joe Biden's holiday greeting focused on peace and family. On the evening of 24 December, Biden posted on X that he was 'wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love,' accompanied by a family photo of a decorated Christmas tree shared by Dr. Jill Biden on social media.

Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love. pic.twitter.com/OB5GouvxTJ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2025

The tone and imagery of Biden's post underlined themes of unity and familial warmth. In a political climate often defined by stark opposition and sharp rhetoric, the message stood out for its simplicity and emphasis on collective goodwill, rather than partisan conflict.

Political analysts point out that such a contrast is not incidental. Holiday messages from national leaders have long served as cultural touchpoints and are often interpreted as reflections of broader political strategies. Biden's focus on peace and shared tradition aligns with his established public messaging of unity and reconciliation during and after his presidency. Political science scholar

Context in Trump's Message

Trump's Christmas message included a catalogue of policy boasts ranging from economic claims to cultural and social issues. Such statements, while resonant with his political base, have been disputed by non-administration data.

For instance, the White House's claim of 'no inflation' contrasts with official statistics showing the Consumer Price Index rising at a more moderate but persistent rate.

Similarly, assertions about crime statistics and border security have been challenged by independent analysts. Experts note that while certain metropolitan areas have seen declines in violent crime, trends vary widely across the country, and national border security outcomes depend heavily on enforcement practices and legislative policy changes.

Independent data from the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation underscore the complexity of these issues, which cannot be captured fully in a short celebratory post. (FBI Crime Data Explorer; DHS Border Apprehension Reports).

The contrasting holiday messages from President Trump and former President Biden encapsulate the deep ideological and cultural divides currently shaping American politics.

As the nation marked Christmas 2025, the divergence in messages, one combative and politically charged, the other serene and inclusive, reflected not just differing personalities but fundamentally distinct approaches to national leadership and public communication.