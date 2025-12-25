US President Donald Trump used his Christmas Eve message to deliver a forceful political message alongside holiday greetings, citing strong economic growth, low crime and record market performance as proof that the country is, in his words, 'respected again, perhaps like never before'.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wished Americans a Merry Christmas while attacking what he called the 'Radical Left', accusing political opponents of trying and failing to 'destroy our Country'.

Among the claims highlighted in the message was a reference to fresh economic data. 'Yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected,' Trump wrote, crediting tariffs and his economic agenda for what he described as 'Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity'.

GDP Claim Broadly Aligns With BEA Data

Trump's reference to 4.3 per cent economic growth corresponds with the initial estimate for third-quarter 2025 GDP released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

According to the BEA, 'real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 4.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2025', up from 3.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

However, the agency cautioned that the figure reflects a combination of advance and secondary estimation methods due to delays caused by a federal government shutdown, and remains subject to revision when updated data is released in January.

The BEA attributed the acceleration in growth primarily to increases in consumer spending, exports and government spending, while noting that the expansion was 'partly offset by a decrease in investment'.

Growth Drivers More Complex Than Trump Suggests

While Trump framed the GDP figure as evidence of across-the-board economic strength, the BEA data presents a more nuanced picture.

Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, a key measure of underlying demand, rose 3.0 per cent in the third quarter, only marginally higher than the 2.9 per cent recorded in the second quarter.

At the same time, real gross domestic income (GDI) increased by 2.4 per cent, below the GDP headline figure. The average of real GDP and real GDI came in at 3.4 per cent.

Inflation Remains Despite 'No Inflation' Claim

The BEA data also contradicts Trump's assertion of 'No Inflation'.

The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 3.4 per cent in the third quarter, up from 2.0 per cent in the previous quarter. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 2.8 per cent, while core PCE inflation, excluding food and energy, increased 2.9 per cent.

Corporate Profits Rise Sharply, Report Shows

The BEA report shows a significant increase in corporate profits, which rose by $166.1 billion (£131.1 billion) in the third quarter, compared with an increase of $6.8 billion (£5.4 billion) in the second quarter.

However, the agency noted that profit figures were influenced by the timing of major legal settlements, including a $2.8 billion (£2.2 billion) settlement involving a domestic health insurer and a $2.5 billion (£2.0 billion) settlement by a large e-commerce company.

The BEA said these settlements reduced reported profits but did not affect gross domestic income, as they were recorded as business transfer payments.

Tariffs Not Cited as Direct Growth Driver

While Trump credited tariffs for delivering 'Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity', the BEA did not attribute economic expansion directly to tariff policy.

Instead, the agency cited consumer spending, exports and government spending as the primary contributors to GDP growth in the third quarter.

Claims on Crime and Security Not Addressed in BEA Report

Trump's Christmas message also included claims that the US has the 'Lowest Crime numbers in decades' and 'the strongest National Security we have ever had'.

Those assertions were not addressed in the BEA release, which focuses exclusively on economic output, income and price data. Crime statistics are compiled by the FBI and Department of Justice, while national security assessments fall outside the scope of economic reporting.

Revised GDP Figures Expected in January

The BEA said the third-quarter GDP estimate replaces earlier releases delayed by a federal government shutdown and remains subject to revision.

Updated GDP figures, along with revised corporate profit data, are scheduled for release on 22 January 2026, which may provide a clearer picture of whether the economic strength highlighted by Trump will hold.

Trump concluded his Christmas Eve message with a patriotic sign-off, writing 'God Bless America!!!', underscoring a familiar pattern of blending holiday greetings with sharp political messaging.