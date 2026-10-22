A New York court has sentenced former pastor and girls' soccer coach John Camardo III to eight years in prison for child rape and sexual abuse following his guilty pleas in July.

Camardo had been an executive pastor at The Chapel in Western New York before being placed on administrative leave and subsequently resigning. The case involved two victims who knew him personally, one under 15 and the other under 13.

Once he leaves prison, Camardo will be subject to a further 10 years of supervision as part of the sentence. Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane credited the victims' disclosures with enabling Camardo to be held accountable and encouraged anyone else who may have been victimised to contact law enforcement.

Former Pastor's Guilty Pleas Cover Two Victims

Camardo pleaded guilty in July to one count of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, as detailed by ChurchLeaders.

The accusations concerned separate periods of abuse. The first involved a victim under 15 between April 2024 and May 2024. The second involved a victim under 13 between April 2025 and June 2026.

The church stated after Camardo's arrest that neither victim was connected to its congregation, although both knew him personally. That distinction separates his position within the ministry from the relationship between him and the children involved in the prosecution.

Church Responds to John Camardo's Arrest

The Chapel, a multi-site megachurch serving Western New York, addressed the case in a statement following Camardo's arrest. Its response expressed sorrow over the actions of someone who had represented the congregation.

'We are just so sorry for how the sinful actions of someone who represented our church impacts all of you. And we are devastated alongside you,' the church stated.

The action against Camardo extended beyond his church post. He was also removed from his position coaching girls travel soccer after his arrest, before he entered the guilty pleas that led to the prison sentence.

ChurchLeaders did not identify church services or soccer activities as the setting for the offences, or establish that his pastoral position or coaching duties provided access to the children involved in the case.

Prosecutor Credits Victims in Former Pastor's Case

Keane's statement following sentencing focused on the victims' decision to disclose the abuse and their cooperation with the criminal proceedings.

'I commend these two brave victims as their disclosures were essential to hold this defendant accountable for his crimes.'

He also addressed the difficulty of reporting sexual abuse, particularly for survivors confronting the decision to approach law enforcement about their experiences.

'I understand that it is incredibly difficult for crime victims, particularly survivors of sexual abuse, to come forward, but their cooperation is critical to uncover the truth and achieve justice,' Keane stated.

'I encourage anyone who may have been victimized by this defendant, or anyone who has been the victim of a crime, to contact law enforcement.'

That appeal did not announce the identification of additional victims or further charges. It invited people who may have experienced abuse to approach law enforcement, alongside anyone who had been the victim of another crime.

Both victims in Camardo's case have been granted protective orders that remain in effect until July 2054.