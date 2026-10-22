New Mexico prosecutors sought to block up to $75 million (£56 million) in estate payouts to Jeffrey Epstein's longtime lawyer and accountant in a civil lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn are the estate's sole executors and worked for Epstein for decades before his death in August 2019. Both deny involvement in his crimes.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez alleges that the men assisted in financing and concealing Epstein's sex trafficking operation, including abuse of girls and young women at Zorro Ranch near Santa Fe. The civil action is before the US District Court in New Mexico.

The Dispute Over Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

Torrez's office values the remaining estate at more than $107 million (£79.9 million). The lawsuit identifies potential bequests of $50 million (£37.3 million) for Indyke and $25 million (£18.7 million) for Kahn, subject to available funds. The state wants payments halted while the case proceeds.

Both men are beneficiaries and administrators of the 1953 Trust, named after Epstein's birth year. He revised his will to transfer his wealth into that trust and appointed them co-executors two days before his death in jail while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

As executors, they agreed to fund compensation packages for survivors. The arrangements contained conditions preventing recipients from pursuing further legal action against the men personally.

'Those who allegedly enabled this exploitation should not be allowed to profit from it while survivors continue to live with its consequences,' Torrez argued.

Epstein Aides Deny Facilitating Abuse

The lawsuit invokes the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act and New Mexico Racketeering Act. Its racketeering allegations include kidnapping, criminal solicitation and conspiracy.

Torrez's office alleges that Indyke received more than $16 million (£11.9 million) from Epstein and related entities between 2011 and 2019, while Kahn received more than $10 million (£7.5 million).

'Both Mr Indyke and Mr Kahn reject as categorically false the allegations that they knowingly facilitated or assisted Mr Epstein in his sexual abuse or trafficking of women, or that they were aware of Mr Epstein's actions while they provided legal or accounting services to him,' their attorney, Daniel Weiner, said in a statement.

Weiner maintained that both men expected to prevail and had cooperated with investigations. He also criticised Torrez's office for not seeking interviews with them before filing the case. Both have previously testified to Congress that they were unaware of Epstein's crimes.

Survivors Press for Accountability Beyond Epstein

Anouska De Georgiou, a survivor of abuse by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, appeared alongside Torrez and fellow survivor Julia Molchanova at Wednesday's press conference.

'It could not have continued for as long as it did without people facilitating it, looking the other way, or choosing to do nothing to stop it,' she stated.

In February, the estate agreed to pay up to $35 million (£26.1 million) to settle a separate class action alleging that Indyke and Kahn aided Epstein's trafficking. The proposed settlement includes no admission of misconduct by either man.

New Mexico's criminal investigation, relaunched in February, remains separate from the civil lawsuit. Torrez confirmed that it was continuing. No criminal charges have been filed in connection with that inquiry.