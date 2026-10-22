US Representative Ilhan Omar has called the long-running allegation that she married her brother 'insane', addressing the claim in her first reported television interview since federal agents searched her Washington, DC home.

Speaking to MS NOW host Chris Hayes on All In with Chris Hayes on 21 October 2026, the Minnesota Democrat discussed the allegations surrounding her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi and criticised the investigation into her immigration history as politically motivated.

When Hayes said, 'You were not related to him at all', Omar replied: 'Not that I, not to my knowledge.' She repeated 'Not to my knowledge' when he asked whether there was a distorted kernel of truth behind the allegation.

Omar Addresses Allegations About Her Former Marriage

Omar said the allegation originated on a Somali blog, where someone suggested Elmi must have been her brother. She denied marrying him to obtain immigration benefits and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The allegation that Elmi is her brother has not been publicly established. The existence of an investigation into immigration documents does not substantiate that separate claim.

Omar also described the effect of the search on her family. 'You don't show up to somebody's house that early in the morning unless you're trying to freak them out,' she told Hayes.

Federal Search Focuses Attention on Citizenship Paperwork

Federal agents searched Omar's Washington, DC home on 12 October. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the investigative arm of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, executed a judicially authorised warrant as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation, the Department of Justice said.

The department did not publicly specify the investigation's full scope in that statement.

CNN reported, citing people familiar with the investigation, that investigators were examining whether Omar or her late father misstated her age when she obtained US citizenship in 2000.

US Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh imposed restrictions intended to protect records concerning Omar's legislative work, CNN reported. Those protections relate to the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause, which shields certain congressional legislative activities from executive-branch scrutiny.

The execution of a search warrant does not establish criminal conduct. No charges against Omar in connection with the investigation have been publicly announced.

Relatives Received Grand Jury Subpoenas

Multiple members of Omar's family received grand jury subpoenas as part of the immigration investigation, CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas seek information for investigators. They do not establish that Omar or her relatives committed a crime.

CNN separately reported on 20 October that investigators had interviewed Omar's sister as the inquiry continued. The search warrant has not been made fully public, leaving important details about the investigation undisclosed.

Separate Investigation Into Financial Disclosures

Separately, the US attorney's office in Washington is conducting a criminal investigation into the valuation of businesses belonging to Omar's husband, Tim Mynett, CBS News reported. The valuations appeared in her congressional financial disclosures.

Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, confirmed that her office was examining Omar's disclosures. This investigation is distinct from the inquiry into immigration paperwork and concerns personal financial disclosures, not campaign-finance filings.

Omar's team has attributed errors in earlier disclosures to accounting mistakes and said the filings were amended.

Omar continues to deny wrongdoing. The immigration and financial investigations remain separate matters, and neither establishes the allegation concerning her former marriage.