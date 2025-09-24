In the early hours of 23 September 2025, a 12-foot faux-bronze statue of President Donald Trump and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appeared on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The statue, which shows the pair mid-stride and holding hands, has attracted national media attention. Alongside the installation, three plaques were mounted referencing 'Friendship Month' and describing Epstein as Trump's 'closest friend'.

The piece was created by an anonymous group called The Secret Handshake. The group claimed responsibility in a statement provided to HuffPost, where a spokesperson said the artwork was meant to speak for itself. The installation appeared without any public permit or official approval.

Is the Trump-Epstein Statue Real?

Yes, the statue is real, though not sanctioned. It was installed temporarily by The Secret Handshake and was not authorised by the National Park Service or any governmental agency. The piece was later removed, but not before drawing widespread public attention and media coverage.

Who Are The Secret Handshake?

The Secret Handshake is a mysterious collective known for provocative public artworks targeting political figures. Their identity remains unknown, but they have previously installed satirical statues and symbols around the United States. Past works have included a gold thumb crushing the Statue of Liberty and bronzed faeces commemorating the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

In their statement, the group referenced Trump and Epstein's past connection, calling the statue a tribute to what they described as Trump's only known long-term friendship. One plaque on the statue included excerpts from a birthday card Trump reportedly gave to Epstein. Another read, 'We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his "closest friend" Jeffrey Epstein'.

Trump and Epstein's Relationship: What We Know

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were socially connected for over a decade, regularly attending the same events and hosting one another. Trump told New York Magazine in 2002 that Epstein was 'a terrific guy' and that he enjoyed his company. Epstein once claimed he believed he was Trump's 'closest friend'.

The two travelled together, including flights on Epstein's private jet between Florida and New York. Trump also hosted Epstein at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach. Their association reportedly ended many years before Epstein's arrest in 2019.

When Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges, Trump publicly distanced himself, saying he was 'not a fan'. Epstein died by suicide one month after his arrest. Questions around Epstein's connections with wealthy and powerful figures remain unresolved.

Epstein Files and Ongoing Investigations

Despite early promises to expose Epstein's network, Trump has avoided further discussion of the topic since becoming president. In February 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed a list of Epstein's clients was on her desk. However, in March, both the FBI and the Justice Department issued a joint statement denying that such a list existed.

The issue has remained politically sensitive. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump's name appeared multiple times in documents reviewed by the Justice Department, but the contents have not been released publicly. A bipartisan bill introduced by Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna seeks to compel publication of the Epstein files, but it remains stalled in Congress.