Americans could receive up to $30,000 (£22,400) for exposing fraud involving taxpayer money under a new whistleblower scheme announced by President Donald Trump. However, questions have emerged over who qualifies for payment after Trump declared he would personally decide who deserves a reward, despite official guidelines placing that authority with the Justice Department.

The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP), unveiled on Tuesday, 20 October, is backed by $25 million (£18.6 million) in Treasury funding and aims to encourage the public to report suspected fraud involving federal programmes.

How Trump's Fraud Whistleblower Scheme Works

Under the programme, individuals can submit information about suspected fraud through the government's official reporting portal, america.gov/fraud. Eligible cases include healthcare fraud, misuse of government benefits, fraudulent unemployment claims and schemes involving federal assistance programmes.

The Justice Department said it would prioritise reports involving hospice care, home healthcare, childcare services and other healthcare-related fraud. However, simply accusing someone of wrongdoing will not qualify an individual for payment.

According to the department's published guidelines, whistleblowers must voluntarily provide original, truthful and complete information based on independent knowledge or analysis. The information must be sufficiently credible, specific and timely to help investigators pursue criminal charges. Applicants must also cooperate with authorities throughout the investigation. Individuals who meaningfully participated in the reported fraud are generally ineligible for rewards.

Does a Fraud Tip Require a Criminal Conviction?

The Justice Department's guidelines establish an important distinction between criminal charges and convictions. Whistleblowers may receive between $10,000 and $30,000 (around £7,500 to £22,400) once their information leads to qualifying criminal charges, without waiting for a conviction. Those charges generally must be publicly unsealed before payment, although the department retains discretion over exceptions.

The White House separately described eligibility as involving convictions or significant federal enforcement actions. Under the Justice Department's specific reward rules, however, an enforcement action alone does not automatically establish eligibility. Payments remain discretionary, meaning even qualifying submissions do not guarantee compensation.

Trump Claims He Will Decide Whistleblower Payments

During the Oval Office announcement, Trump suggested whistleblowers could receive considerably more than the advertised maximum.

'I will be the arbitrator of all of these decisions,' Trump said, adding: 'I will be very generous, believe me.'

He also proposed a 1% commission on reported fraud, potentially producing payments exceeding $30,000. However, the Justice Department's published rules specify rewards between $10,000 and $30,000, with final decisions resting within its discretion.

What Happens to False or Malicious Fraud Reports?

The programme includes safeguards against fabricated accusations and deliberately misleading submissions. Individuals who knowingly provide false information, conceal significant facts or submit fraudulent documents can be disqualified.

The Justice Department can also permanently bar repeat offenders or those submitting deliberately fraudulent reports. Criminal prosecution remains possible.

Whistleblower identities receive confidentiality protections, subject to legal exceptions. Anonymous submissions require representation by an attorney, while retaliation complaints may trigger further enforcement scrutiny.

YouTuber Nick Shirley Receives $10,000 Fraud Reward

Conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley was named the programme's first reward recipient after publishing allegations involving Minnesota childcare centres.

Trump announced a $10,000 (£7,400) payment recognising Shirley's reporting, although some of his allegations had previously faced challenges over their accuracy.

Whistleblower Aid president Naomi Seligman also criticised the initiative, questioning Trump's commitment to protecting those exposing government wrongdoing.