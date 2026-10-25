President Donald Trump travelled to Georgia on Saturday, 24 October, with White House communications adviser Margo Martin, while First Lady Melania Trump remained in Florida. The trip included a Republican campaign rally at Guardian Centers in Perry, ahead of the November midterm elections.

The journey attracted attention because Martin was among the officials listed aboard Air Force One, while Natalie Harp's name was absent from the published passenger list. However, the list was explicitly described as partial, so it does not establish whether Harp travelled separately or remained behind.

The White House press pool report confirmed that Melania did not accompany her husband to Georgia. It provided details of the flight, the arrival and the officials identified by the White House as travellers.

Air Force One landed at Robins Air Force Base at 5.56pm local time. According to the report, Trump disembarked at 6.20pm and was greeted by country music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany. Trump pointed towards the singer and gave him a thumbs-up before his motorcade departed at 6.23pm.

Who Travelled With Trump to Georgia?

The White House supplied a partial list of passengers travelling with Trump. It included Senator Bernie Moreno and Representatives Barry Loudermilk and Brian Jack.

White House officials named on the list included Stephen Miller, Steven Cheung, Ross Worthington, Richard Walters, Walt Nauta, Chris Ambrosini, Matt Brasseaux, Ethan Harper and Chamberlain Harris. Martin was also included.

Martin serves as a White House communications adviser and special assistant to the president. She frequently documents Trump's activities and shares footage of him on social media.

The description 'most beautiful' refers to Trump's previous public praise of Martin. During a public appearance, he called her the 'most beautiful photographer in the world'. The remark attracted attention because it focused on a staff member's appearance rather than her professional responsibilities.

However, Martin's presence on the Georgia trip does not establish any personal significance behind the travel arrangements. Neither the published pool report nor the information provided establishes a connection between her presence and Melania's decision not to travel.

The rally was held at Guardian Centers in Perry, where Trump was scheduled to address supporters of Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. Aldean welcomed the president at the event, according to the subsequent pool report.

Why Natalie Harp's Name Has Drawn Attention

Harp is another member of Trump's inner circle and has frequently accompanied him on official and campaign trips. Her name did not appear in the partial passenger list published following the Georgia flight.

The distinction matters: an incomplete list cannot confirm that someone was absent from a journey. The report did not explain Harp's whereabouts or provide a reason for her omission.

Harp has been described in previous reporting as being involved in Trump's communications operation, including his social media activity. However, the available information does not establish that she personally wrote any particular Truth Social post during the Georgia trip.

Claims about her involvement in specific posts should therefore be attributed to verifiable reporting or supported by direct evidence. The same caution applies to political statements about investment commitments, which require independent checks before being presented as established facts.

The confirmed details are limited but clear. Melania remained in Florida, Martin travelled to Georgia with Trump, and Harp was not named in the partial passenger list.

There is no verified explanation for Harp's omission, and the available evidence does not establish a personal dispute or other hidden reason behind the travel arrangements.