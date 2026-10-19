Ivanka Trump believes Natalie Harp, a close aide to President Donald Trump, is copying her appearance, according to unnamed sources quoted by journalist Rob Shuter in a report published on 17 October 2026.

The sources also alleged resentment over Harp's access to the president, although neither woman's account of the supposed disagreement was included in the report.

Harp, 35, serves as special assistant and executive assistant to the president and is regularly seen alongside him at White House events. Her prominent role has prompted comparisons with Ivanka, who served as an adviser during Trump's first administration.

However, their official responsibilities differ, and there is no verified evidence that Harp replaced Ivanka in any formal capacity.

Anonymous Sources Allege Tension Between Ivanka Trump and Natalie Harp

Writing in his Naughty But Nice newsletter on Substack, Shuter quoted unnamed sources who alleged that Ivanka resented Harp's regular presence alongside her father. One source claimed, 'Ivanka hates her.'

According to the account, Harp has gained considerable access to Trump, frequently accompanying him and helping manage information reaching the president. A source compared that proximity with the prominent position Ivanka previously held in her father's professional life.

However, the comparison reflects an anonymous source's interpretation rather than evidence of a personal dispute. Ivanka previously held an official advisory position, while Harp's responsibilities centre on providing executive assistance and managing communications.

The allegations extend beyond Harp's professional proximity to Trump. Shuter's unnamed sources claimed Ivanka believed Harp was adopting a similar appearance, citing their blonde hairstyles, clothing and polished presentation.

'Now Ivanka thinks she's stealing her look, too!' one source alleged.

The assertion concerns Ivanka's supposed perception rather than established conduct by Harp. Similarities in clothing or hairstyles do not establish deliberate imitation, and Shuter's report offered no evidence that Harp intentionally modelled her appearance on Ivanka.

How Trump's Public Praise Brought Natalie Harp Further Attention

Trump publicly praised Harp during a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on 5 October 2026, when he invited her on stage to deliver an executive order concerning the tax-free use of red-dyed diesel.

After signing the document, Trump compared Harp's appearance on stage to the television programme The Price Is Right and called her a 'perfect person', according to People.

The public exchange drew further attention to Harp's prominent role alongside the president. However, Trump's praise does not substantiate the allegation that Ivanka resents her. His comments at the rally provide no evidence of Ivanka's private reaction.

Harp's work behind the scenes has also attracted attention because of her access to the president. Nicknamed Trump's 'Human Printer', she is known for providing printed news articles, social media posts and other information for his review.

Her reported influence has extended to discussions about White House staffing. Axios reported on 16 October 2026 that Harp had significant input into Trump's decision to appoint Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary.

However, the publication characterised the appointment as Trump's decision rather than Harp's. Zacharia subsequently left the position after just five days, according to Axios.

What Sources Claim About Melania Trump's View of Natalie Harp

Shuter's account also presents contrasting allegations about the views of Ivanka and first lady Melania Trump. One unnamed source claimed, 'Melania doesn't see Natalie as competition.'

Shuter characterised Melania's reported view of Harp as that of an employee rather than a rival for the president's attention. However, neither assertion was supported by a direct statement from Melania, and the account does not establish her private feelings towards the aide.

A more public response to speculation involving Harp came from Melania's senior adviser, Marc Beckman, during a September interview with presenter Stella Escobedo.

According to The Blast, Beckman criticised media speculation surrounding Harp and defended her as a hardworking, talented and intelligent White House aide. Escobedo, rather than Beckman, had characterised the coverage as tabloid gossip.

Their remarks preceded Shuter's allegations about Ivanka and did not directly address the reported disagreement. Beckman's comments nevertheless offered a contrasting perspective on the public speculation surrounding Harp's position within Trump's administration.

Although Harp's access to the president and her role in White House communications are documented, they do not establish the alleged resentment attributed to Ivanka.