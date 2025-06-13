US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran to accept a nuclear deal 'before it's too late', following a series of intense Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites on 13 June. Trump took to Truth Social to urge Tehran to negotiate 'or face death and destruction.'

'Operation Rising Lion' Targets Military and Nuclear Sites

In a tightly coordinated attack, Israel launched what it described as 'Operation Rising Lion' early on 13 June, striking over 100 sites including the Natanz uranium enrichment facility and various IRGC establishments near Tehran.

According to Iran's semi‑official Fars News Agency, at least 78 people were killed and 329 injured, including prominent IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists.

Among the dead were top IRGC figures—Major‑General Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander‑in‑Chief Hossein Salami, and other senior military and nuclear officials—along with civilians caught in the strikes, according to reports of the Associated Press.

BBC, Reuters and AP confirm the operation's coordination, though Iran disputes some casualty details .

Iran Retaliates with Drone and Missile Barrage

Iran responded swiftly with over 100 drones and missiles fired at Israel and regional allies. Most were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome, though some landed in sparsely populated areas near Tel Aviv and Haifa.

So far, Israel reports no confirmed deaths but acknowledges several injuries among emergency responders and civilians. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced the legal strikes as an 'act of war' and promised a 'forceful and severe' response.

Trump's Stern Ultimatum Amid Rising Conflict

'Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left... No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,' Trump said in his social-media post.

As sitting president, his message reflects unwavering support for Israel and reinforces ongoing pressure on Iran.

Officials in Washington and Tehran have confirmed low-level diplomatic discussions were taking place in Oman and Europe. However, Iran suspended all nuclear negotiations following the Israeli assault, accusing Israel and the US of 'coordinated aggression' .

Global Alarm and Economic Consequences

UN Secretary‑General António Guterres stressed the need for 'maximum restraint', while the EU called for an emergency summit to prevent escalation. NATO also urged de-escalation and reaffirmed its stand against nuclear proliferation.

Markets reacted swiftly: oil prices surged over 8% amid fears of supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz . Major airlines, including El Al, Israir and Arkia, evacuated aircraft from Israel and rerouted flights as a precaution.

A Fragile Balancing Act Between Diplomacy and War

Trump's judiciary-styled ultimatum combines political pressure with military warning. With nearly 80 fatalities in Iran and scores injured, negotiations face renewed obstacles. As Iran hardens its stance and the US-Israeli axis tightens, hopes for diplomacy appear in jeopardy — and the risk of wider regional conflict is rising.