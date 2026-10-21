A recording titled 'God Made Trump', which portrays Donald Trump as 'a shepherd to mankind', played as he entered a North Carolina rally, according to the X account Call to Activism. Trump campaigned in the state on Tuesday, 20 October, and the account declared: 'MAGA is a cult.'

The account, run by Joe Gallina, shared a clip of the audio with the words: 'OH MY GOD!!! This just played as Trump walked into his rally in North Carolina. This is not normal.' The recording repeats the lines 'So God gave us Trump' and 'So God made Trump'.

What the Recording Says

The narration opens with God looking down on a 'planned paradise' and deciding it needs 'a caretaker'. It describes a leader willing to rise before dawn, work all day and stay in the Oval Office past midnight.

It then calls for someone 'strong and courageous' and casts Trump as a protector of his flock. The narrator describes him as 'a shepherd to mankind' who 'won't ever leave nor forsake them', mixing praise for his leadership with religious imagery.

Not a New Video

The 'God Made Trump' recording has appeared at Trump events before. CNN reported this month that a 'God Made Trump' advert is among the ads made by the administration's taxpayer-funded campaign, which the White House has defended as public service announcements. It has not been established whether the audio played in North Carolina is the same version as that advert.

Critics Respond

Call to Activism introduced the footage with 'OH MY GOD!!!' and wrote: 'This just played as Trump walked into his rally in North Carolina.' The account added 'This is not normal' before quoting the repeated references to God and making its accusation about MAGA.

OH MY GOD!!!



This just played as Trump walked into his rally in North Carolina. This is not normal.



"So God gave us Trump."

"So God made Trump."

"So God gave us Trump."

"So God made Trump."



MAGA is a cult. pic.twitter.com/5FiNdUVNrG — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 21, 2026

Other supplied responses echoed the criticism, including a comment from Chravis with a 'T' accusing those who accepted the tribute without recoiling of belonging to a cult. Roshan Rinaldi used satire, joking that God sent Trump because he had run out of plagues and poisonous snakes.

Ojeda's Religious Objection

Ojeda wrote: 'The perversion of Christ is on full display in North Carolina tonight.' He addressed Hudson's account in the same response, asking whether the congressman supported what the recording presented.

Those comments challenge the tribute's portrayal rather than establish a factual finding about Trump's supporters or their beliefs. All the supplied responses came from X, and the selected posts do not show how the entire rally audience or everyone who watched the clip reacted.

What Remains Unknown

Call to Activism identifies the rally's location as North Carolina, while the recording praises Trump through religious imagery and references to his political agenda. The available material does not identify who commissioned the tribute, selected it for playback or approved its wording.

No response from Trump, his campaign or rally organisers appears in the supplied material, and no supportive audience comments were included. The central development is the criticism of the tribute, with 'MAGA is a cult' remaining Call to Activism's accusation rather than the article's conclusion.