The long-simmering tension between the Beckhams and the Peltz family has reportedly reached a boiling point in early 2026, with new details emerging about a 'triple-party' engagement strategy used to navigate political minefields.

According to resurfaced reports, the rift began as early as 2020, when Nicola Peltz's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, hosted a lavish celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, that featured Donald Trump as a guest of honour.

Victoria Beckham, concerned that her 'liberal circle' would avoid an event featuring Trump, organised a separate UK party, while a third gathering took place in New York for local friends. This move, insiders now claim, was the first major fracture in the families' relationship.

The split parties now appear to foreshadow the deepening rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son.

So Brooklyn and Nicola had 3 engagement parties because Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, invited Trump the one in Florida, so Victoria had a separate one because the father-in-law is friends with Trump and Victoria’s friends are liberal pic.twitter.com/UJBXzaABwZ — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) January 20, 2026

Are the Peltz Republicans?

Nelson Peltz is a well-known Republican donor and supporter of US President Donald Trump.

He has long been associated with Republican politics and has even hosted fundraisers for Trump, publicly saying that he will vote for Trump in the 2024 elections and citing concerns about immigration under President Joe Biden.

Federal Election Commission records show he donated more than £240,000 ($300,000) to Republican candidates and causes across recent election cycles, although he has also described himself as somewhat centrist at times and supported politicians from both major parties in the past

Is the 'Spice Posh' Liberal?

Victoria is not widely known for explicit party‑political campaigning, especially in the partisan sense typical in U.S. politics. She hasn't publicly championed specific political parties or detailed conservative or liberal platforms in the way a politician or activist would.

However, her public work suggests socially minded, progressive‑leaning values rather than partisan alignment. She has been involved in charitable and humanitarian efforts, serving as a goodwill ambassador for UNAIDS and as a patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

These kinds of causes tend to be associated with more 'liberal' cultural stances in mainstream media narratives, especially compared with overt conservative political advocacy.

Beckham-Peltz Family Feud

For a long time, there were bits and rumours that the Beckhams and the Peltz were no longer friendly to each other. First, by Brooklyn not inviting his family to his and Nicola's second wedding, and the mass unfollowing of all his family members.

No one knew who or what started the feud until Brooklyn publicly called out his parents for exerting long‑standing control over his life and prioritising 'Brand Beckham' in a set of explosive Instagram stories.

He wrote that he had been silent for years but felt compelled to 'speak for myself' because his parents and their team continued to go to the press, leaving him no choice but to share his perspective publicly.

In his account, Brooklyn said that his mother once 'hijacked' his first dance with Nicola, dancing awkwardly in front of hundreds of guests and leaving him feeling 'humiliated'. He also detailed what he described as attempts by his parents to persuade him to relinquish rights to his own name shortly before the wedding, and alleged that statements about him and his wife were leaked to the media by his family.

The Beckham patriarch, David, has largely remained silent on the specifics, instead speaking generally about the power of social media and saying cryptically that 'children are allowed to make mistakes'.

Who Gets the Public's Support?

Public reaction to the Beckham–Peltz family feud has been mixed.

Some sided with Brooklyn, praising him for calling out the 'Brand Beckham' and standing by his wife's side. Some even branded Victoria a 'typical boy mom', after the wedding dance hijack was revealed.

However, with Posh Spice being an early 2000s darling, the majority of women are standing up with Victoria. A few suggest that the Beckham matriarch may have simply wanted to keep Trump separate from her son's celebrations, without casting anyone as a victim.

Brooklyn got married in 2022 so having Trump and all the republicans leadership at his engagement party was kept low key for 4 years and now everybody is gonna find out when the head fascist in charge is doing some of his nastiest work



All because he wanna get on IG 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/0jlSwAey33 — Dancing through the lightning strikes (@Miss_AshG) January 21, 2026

Either way, Brooklyn maintained that he does not plan on rekindling his relationship with his family.

What now seems clear is that the division did not begin with a single argument or Instagram post. The engagement parties themselves, separated by politics, geography and worldview, may have marked the first public hint that this marriage would also realign family loyalties.