The glittering facade of the Beckham family has officially fractured, as a torrent of accusations from eldest son Brooklyn reveals a deep-seated rift between him and his family. However, a new report suggests that his wife, Nicola Peltz, allegedly felt 'humiliated' on her wedding day because she felt that her mother-in-law stole the show.

The bride was reportedly 'furious,' and she didn't want the groom to dance with his mother. This report came on the heels of Brooklyn's scathing remark alleging that his mum, Victoria, 'hijacked' their first dance and she danced with him 'inappropriately.'

'A Tad Tipsy And Having Fun'

According to sources close to the couple, Nicola Peltz was left 'humiliated and furious' after Victoria Beckham allegedly upstaged her during what was meant to be the romantic pinnacle of the evening. The schedule reportedly designated a specific love song for the newlyweds' first dance, but singer Marc Anthony instead summoned Victoria to the stage.

Insiders claim Petlz ran from the room in floods of tears as Victoria took her place, dancing with Brooklyn in a manner he later described as 'very inappropriately.' However, a conflicting account suggests the fashion mogul was 'a tad tipsy and having fun' and had no malicious intent.

'She made her feelings very, very clear on the day. It soured the whole evening,' an insider told The Sun. 'There was absolutely no malice there; quite the opposite.'

However, the incident left the newlyweds uncomfortable. The bride, in particular, was reportedly upset that her mother-in-law stole her thunder.

'Brooklyn was so embarrassed and his wife so humiliated and furious to have been upstaged,' the insider added.

Meanwhile, another tipster close to the Beckhams claimed that Nicola had no plans to share her groom with her mother-in-law for a dance number.

'Nicola didn't want him to dance with his mum at all – so kicked off about it,' the insider said.

Cruz Beckham's Subversive Reaction

While David and Victoria have maintained a dignified silence and not directly responded to their eldest son's tirade, their youngest son, Cruz, has subtly entered the fray. The 20-year-old recently 'liked' a viral Instagram Reel that poked fun at the allegations of his mother's 'inappropriate' dance moves.

The video featured comedian Olly Hume pretending to be the wedding DJ, jokingly suggesting that Victoria had requested a provocative track for her moment with Brooklyn. Cruz's engagement with the post was immediately spotted by fans, who interpreted it as a sign that the younger siblings may be finding humour in the social media circus.

No Reconciliation for the Beckhams

The roots of the conflict reportedly trace back to the 'eleventh hour' cancellation of Nicola's wedding dress. Brooklyn recently alleged that his mother, Victoria, bailed on designing the gown at the last minute, forcing Peltz to scramble for a Valentino replacement.

However, some called out Brooklyn for lying, noting that Peltz's Valentino couture wedding dress had been a year in the making, suggesting they had enough time for her bridal gown.

The tension has only escalated in the years since, with reports suggesting the two women cannot see eye to eye. This cold war reached a breaking point when Brooklyn issued a cease-and-desist letter to his parents, informing them that he wanted them to go through his lawyers if they wanted to reach out to him.

Despite the family turmoil, Brooklyn remains steadfast in his loyalty to his wife. In a post on Christmas Day, he declared Nicola his 'everything,' emphasizing that he would always choose his new family over the Beckham brand.

Brooklyn claimed that his family disrespected his wife, and he had no plans to reconcile with them.

'I do not want to reconcile with my family,' Brooklyn wrote. 'I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.'