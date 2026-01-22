Alana Hadid has weighed in on Nicola Peltz's fame ambitions, claiming the actress has been 'trying to be famous for a decade' and does not truly seek privacy, amid the escalating Beckham family rift. The sister of Peltz's former boyfriend Anwar Hadid shared the view in a social media exchange, adding fresh perspective to the ongoing tensions.

Brooklyn Beckham has defended his wife against his parents David and Victoria, who reportedly see her as overly eager for the spotlight.

The Hadid Family's View

Peltz dated Anwar Hadid for 18 months starting in 2017, when she was 22 and he was 17. Reports at the time suggested Anwar grew distant from his family, prompting concerns from his mother Yolanda Hadid over the age difference and Peltz's strong personality. Yolanda, a former Real Housewives star, is said to have held crisis talks, and post-breakup, Peltz unfollowed the entire Hadid clan on social media.

Alana Hadid's recent input revives these old rumours, implying a recurring theme in how Peltz navigates fame within prominent families. 'She doesn't want privacy,' Alana noted, hardly a surprise given the actress's public profile.

💔 Alana Hadid (the sister of Nicola Peltz’s ex boyfriend Anwar Hadid) says Nicola doesn't want privacy and she's been trying to be famous for a decade pic.twitter.com/atL5Ly24FO — Celebrity Tea (@xCelebrityTea) January 21, 2026

Fans online have linked the Hadid episode to the current Beckham saga, with one X account highlighting the parallels in a post that garnered thousands of views. Yolanda's supportive heart emoji on Victoria Beckham's Instagram last summer was interpreted as quiet solidarity amid similar experiences.

Beckham Rift Escalates

The Beckham family rift traces back to Brooklyn and Peltz's 2022 wedding, where disputes over details like the bride's dress reportedly sparked friction. Matters worsened in 2025 when the couple skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday and Brooklyn ignored Father's Day tributes.

Brooklyn, 26, took to Instagram to accuse his parents of controlling tendencies and failing to accept Peltz as family. ' The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards,' he wrote. Insiders close to David and Victoria say they are frustrated by Peltz's apparent thirst for fame, viewing it as a strain on the family dynamic. The couples now reportedly communicate via lawyers, with social media blocks in place.

Sources near Peltz counter that she exposed toxic elements in the Beckham household, though Beckham allies dismiss this as baseless. The public fallout has split opinions, with some praising the Beckhams' self-made empire against Peltz's privileged backdrop.

Peltz's Career Path

Nicola Peltz, now 31, hails from a wealthy lineage as the daughter of investor Nelson Peltz, whose net worth stands at £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion). She launched her acting career young, landing roles in Transformers: Age of Extinction and Bates Motel. Despite mixed success—her directorial debut Lola earned varied reviews—she persists in Hollywood pursuits.

Reports of past fallouts, including with friend Selena Gomez and a stylist who labelled her difficult, underscore her determined push for recognition. Marriage to Brooklyn has amplified her visibility, though critics suggest it fuels perceptions of calculated ambition.

As of 22 January 2026, prospects for mending the Beckham family rift appear slim, with both camps firm in their stances. Alana Hadid's take on Nicola Peltz's fame ambitions keeps the story alive, underscoring the challenges of blending celebrity worlds.