President Donald Trump sparked online speculation about his health after emitting an unusual guttural sound mid-sentence during a rally at T. Ed Garrison Arena in Pendleton, South Carolina, on Wednesday, 21 October. He was campaigning for Senate candidate Darline Graham as users on social media questioned his condition.

The event was billed as a midterm rally at Clemson University. Trump spoke about South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and former governor Nikki Haley, and described moving Haley to the United Nations so McMaster could become governor.

The sound came during that account, and Trump continued his speech. The event listing confirms the date and venue.

What Viewers Said About Trump's Unusual Sound

The Irish Star described the noise as guttural and seemingly involuntary. Some users on social media compared it to a burp, while others likened it to a frog's croak.

One X user called the noise odd before saying Trump was 'really ill'. The post did not include any medical evidence for that claim. Other users said the sound resembled a cat or referred to it as a brief 'glitch'. Some commenters linked the incident to their own predictions about the president's health.

The report presented these as individual social media reactions. It did not state how many people shared each view or whether the posts reflected a wider response. It said rally attendees appeared largely unfazed but did not describe the crowd's overall reaction.

One post quoted by the outlet also attributed a remark to Trump after the sound. It said he asked, 'What was that noise I just heard?' and then said he would carry on. The rally transcript places that question at a different point in the speech.

What the Rally Transcript Can and Cannot Establish

The transcript places Trump's question, 'What was that noise I just heard?', shortly after a protester interrupted him near the start of his remarks. It does not place the question after the later guttural sound. The social media post presented those two moments together.

According to the transcript, the unusual sound occurred later in the event as Trump discussed Henry McMaster's rise to the governorship and Nikki Haley's appointment as US ambassador to the United Nations. Trump described Haley's move to the United Nations as a way to help McMaster become governor.

The transcript records these remarks but does not provide any medical explanation for the sound.

Context Around the Pendleton Campaign Event

The event listing scheduled Trump to appear at T. Ed Garrison Arena on 21 October, and the transcript identifies the rally as taking place in Pendleton. It also states that Darline Graham was the candidate Trump urged voters to support.

The Irish Star report does not cite any doctor who examined Trump, any medical records, a diagnosis or an official explanation from Trump or his representatives regarding the sound.

The report includes a social media user's prediction that Trump's health would worsen and lead to more public blunders. The transcript documents the speech and an interruption but does not contain any medical assessment.