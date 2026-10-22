President Donald Trump praised a supporter who appeared to punch a protester at a rally near Clemson University on Wednesday night, telling the crowd he had watched the confrontation and comparing the man to a former heavyweight boxing champion.

'That was great, man. Wow. Man, I loved that. I watched that,' Trump said from the stage as security moved the demonstrator out of the South Carolina venue. 'That was incredible. Wow. That was unbelievable. Is everybody OK?'

'Who's the guy that threw that punch?' Trump asked the crowd. The man he would compare him to was in the room. Evander Holyfield, the former heavyweight champion, had accompanied the president to the rally.

'You reminded me of Evander, the real deal, Holyfield,' Trump said, gesturing toward the boxer.

Footage of the moment spread widely across social media in the hours that followed.

'You gotta give them credit. It takes courage to do that at a Trump rally,' Trump told the arena. 'He got whacked,' he added, referring to the protester.

🚨 BREAKING: MAGA MAN just THREW PUNCHES at a disruptive leftist who went berserk during the rally, and President Trump gave HIM a shoutoutTRUMP: "Wow! MAN. I WATCHED that! That was incredible. Is everybody OK? Who's the guy that threw that PUNCH?" 😅 *Crowd cheers*"There's a LUNATIC. He's a very unattractive looking guy.""The guy stood up, and he just let that little—he got WHACKED!""He got WHACKED."This comes after ANOTHER leftist was slapped on the head while walking outThese people are risking legal trouble to hit liberals on their way out!And the cops are focused on getting the psycho out anyway, leaving him alone 😂 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2026

The disruption was one of several. The Associated Press reported that around 10 protesters broke into Trump's remarks during the first half hour, rising to shout before police and security led them away as the crowd chanted 'USA'. In one incident, witnesses said several supporters swarmed a demonstrator and brought the person to the ground.

Trump told the audience the demonstrators had been paid to disrupt him, a characterisation he has used at other campaign stops. He did not back the claim with evidence.

A Rally Built Around Darline Graham

Trump had travelled to the deep-red Upstate region of South Carolina to campaign for Senator Darline Graham, the sister of the late Lindsey Graham.

Lindsey Graham, who represented the state for more than two decades, died on 11 July 2026. Governor Henry McMaster appointed his sister to the seat two days later, after Trump recommended her in a post on Truth Social. She had led the South Carolina Commission for the Blind and had never held elected office.

Darline Graham won a special Republican primary runoff on 25 August and is now seeking a full six-year term. Her opponent is Dr Annie Andrews, a Charleston paediatrician and the Democratic nominee, whose campaign has focused on healthcare and the cost of living.

South Carolina has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1998, yet the contest has drawn national attention. Trump, whose Republicans are defending narrow majorities in Congress, used the weeknight appearance in Pendleton to urge Clemson students and local party members to turn out before the 3 November midterms.

Protests Follow Trump on the Campaign Trail

Protesters have interrupted Trump's campaign events repeatedly this autumn, and he has often dismissed them from the stage as paid agitators.

Outside the arena, the picture was just as charged. Dozens of protesters lined the road leading to the venue hours before Trump landed, carrying anti-Trump signs and shouting at attendees as they filed in. Members of the Clemson College Democrats joined them, holding placards urging support for Andrews.

Whether the attendee involved will face any consequences from local authorities was not addressed at the rally, and no arrest had been reported as of Thursday.

The rally was a high-profile campaign appearance for Graham in the closing stretch of the race. The video of the punch, meanwhile, continued to circulate online into Thursday.