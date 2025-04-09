Donald Trump's tariffs have hit hard, and two of his loudest cheerleaders—Dave Portnoy and Adin Ross—are reeling from the fallout. The Barstool Sports founder claims he's down £15.8 million ($20 million), while the Twitch streamer, famed for gifting Trump a gold Rolex, laments a £7.9 million ($10 million) hit.

These eye-watering losses, tied to Trump's sweeping trade policies launched on 8 April 2025, have sparked a juicy question: are these MAGA diehards still Team Trump, or is the financial sting testing their loyalty? Let's dig into the chaos.

Tariffs Tank the Market: A £30M Bloodbath

Trump's latest tariff salvo, a 90% duty on low-value Chinese imports and a broader 10-104% hike on goods from 60 countries, kicked in this week, sending markets into a tailspin. Portnoy, a self-made media mogul, and Ross, a streaming sensation, caught the brunt.

Portnoy told his livestream audience on 7 April 2025, 'I'm down $20 million in stocks and crypto. It's Tariff City,' blaming Trump's trade gambit for the carnage, per Page Six. Ross, meanwhile, spilled to DJ Akademiks that his portfolio—loaded with Tesla and Boeing—shed $10 million since the tariffs hit, according toYahoo Finance.

The timing's brutal. Just months ago, Ross handed Trump a £79,000 ($101,000) Cybertruck and a Rolex during an August 2024 livestream, cementing his fanboy status. Portnoy, too, has been a vocal Trump booster, often touting his business-savvy cred.

Loyalty Tested: Grumbling But Not Dumping

Here's the kicker: neither's jumping ship. Portnoy, despite the £20 million bath, shrugged it off with a gambler's grin. 'That's the game,' he said, praising Trump as a 'smart guy' playing a 'big game,' even if he doesn't fully get the tariff logic.

Ross echoed the vibe, griping about the losses but stopping short of slamming Trump. On his stream, he vented, 'It's so bad,' yet his tone stayed more whiny than mutinous. Both seem to see this as a bumpy ride on the Trump train, not a derailment.

Why the steadfastness? For Portnoy, it's partly bravado - $20 million (£15.8 million) hurts, but his net worth, pegged at £79 million ($101 million) by some estimates, can take the hit. Ross, younger and flashier, might be clinging to the clout Trump's orbit brings, even after his lavish gifts.

Plus, their audiences—lads who live for bold moves—might cheer the loyalty over the losses. Still, the grumbling's real; Ross even half-joked, 'Kamala, come back!'

The Bigger Picture: Trump's Tariff Gamble

Trump's tariff blitz, aimed at slashing trade deficits and boosting US jobs, has winners and losers. The losers? Guys like Portnoy and Ross, whose investments—think tech stocks and crypto—tanked as global trade shuddered.

A CNBC report notes China's retaliatory 34% tariff hike, pushing US-China duties to 104%, sparked the chaos. Analysts say households could soon pay £1,580 ($2,000) more yearly for goods—ironic for Trump voters who banked on his economic magic.

Portnoy's called it a 'trade deficit tariff' he doesn't grasp, yet he's not cursing Trump out. Ross, despite his $10 million dent, keeps the MAGA faith.