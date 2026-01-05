President Donald Trump, speaking from Air Force One on Sunday, asserted that Cuba is on the verge of collapse, stripped of its economic lifeline from Venezuela.

The recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has effectively severed Havana's subsidised oil supply, leaving the communist island in a precarious position, the President stated.

En route to Washington, DC, President Trump described Cuba as a 'failing nation' wholly dependent on Venezuelan support, which has now vanished. 'Cuba is ready to fall,' Trump declared. 'Cuba now has no income. They got all of their income from Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil. They're not getting any of it.' He suggested Havana would struggle to 'hold out,' implying no need for US intervention as the situation appeared to be deteriorating.

Cuba's Precarious Position

This assessment is rooted in Cuba's historical reliance on cheap Venezuelan crude oil, provided in exchange for medical and security services. With Maduro's ouster, this critical flow has ceased, exacerbating Cuba's existing challenges, including blackouts, food shortages, and economic difficulties. Havana has reported that 32 Cuban nationals were killed during the U.S. raid in Caracas, further compounding the strain.

Jorge Piñón, a former oil executive, told Reuters that Cuba imports approximately 55,000 barrels of oil daily from Venezuela, a quantity vital for its power generation. The absence of this supply could lead to intensified fuel rationing and potential social unrest.

Broader Regional Threats

Beyond Cuba, Trump also directed sharp criticism toward Colombian President Gustavo Petro, labelling him 'a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States,' and warning him to 'watch his ass.' Trump further stated that Colombia is 'very sick too, run by a sick man.' When questioned about potential US actions in Colombia, Trump responded, 'Sounds good to me.' These remarks align with his revival of the Monroe Doctrine, which he has re-branded the 'Don-roe Doctrine,' emphasising US dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

In a separate development reported by Politico, President Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland from Denmark for strategic reasons, underscoring an aggressive foreign policy posture.

Venezuela's Aftermath Fuels the Fire

The catalyst for these regional shifts was the US forces' seizure of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Sunday. Satellite imagery indicated significant damage from strikes conducted during the operation. Maduro is scheduled to face drug charges in a New York court on Tuesday.

Trump asserted US control over Venezuela, despite the Venezuelan Supreme Court appointing Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader. He also threatened military intervention if Venezuela 'doesn't behave.'

Fox News reported President Trump's optimism for Cuban Americans, stating, 'You have a lot of great Cuban Americans that are going to be very happy about this.' The report detailed how the oil cutoff could accelerate Cuba's economic decline.

Echoes of Past Regime Falls

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's flight to Moscow in December 2024 amid uprisings has been cited as a model for falling autocratic regimes, and similar discontent is observed in Cuba due to economic hardship.

The New York Times observed that Trump's threats coincide with a softening of rhetoric from Venezuela's new leadership toward the US. The paper highlighted Rodríguez's pursuit of dialogue, which could potentially ease oil flows, though not to Cuba under current sanctions.

US-Cuba relations have been strained since Trump's first term, during which he tightened the embargo. With Cuba now isolated, experts anticipate potential surges in migration or humanitarian crises. Suzanne Loftus, a Quincy Institute fellow, warned in The Wall Street Journal that abrupt change could destabilise the Caribbean and noted that Cuba's alliances with Russia and China could complicate matters.

Despite these concerns, Trump remains resolute. 'Cuba is a failing nation,' he reiterated, hinting at opportunities for Cuban exiles.

As the aftermath of Maduro's capture unfolds, Cuba's future remains uncertain. With its oil supply disrupted and mounting pressures,